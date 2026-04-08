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‘Vinicius is horrible,’ says former Real Madrid star Rafael Van der Vaart after Bayern Munich loss

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Vinicius Junior playing for Real Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior playing for Real Madrid.

The 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu left Real Madrid on the brink of elimination in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Vinicius Junior came under heavy criticism after the match from Rafael van der Vaart.

“Vinicius is horrible,” the former Dutch midfielder said during an appearance on Ziggo Sport following Tuesday’s Champions League match in Spain. “He annoys me to no end when I see him.”

Van der Vaart went on to explain the reasons behind his criticism of the Brazilian winger. “As soon as he gets a little push, he throws himself down, hoping to see a red card for the opponent, and then gets up as if nothing happened,” he said.

However, the former Ajax and Real Madrid player did not hesitate to acknowledge Vinicius’ talent on the field. In fact, he emphasized how that behavior detracts from his ability: “That’s the part that I find sad about him. I find it incredibly sad because he’s a fantastic player.”

Rafael Van der Vaart playing for Real Madrid in 2010.

Rafael Van der Vaart playing for Real Madrid in 2010.

Vinicius’ performances this season

Criticism of Vinicius is common, and in most cases it is not related to his performances on the field or his ability on the ball, but rather to his behavior. The 25-year-old winger has often drawn the frustration of opponents, who believe he does not always conduct himself with respect.

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However, Vinicius’ on-field production is beyond question, and that is reflected in his numbers. Even in a season in which Real Madrid have posted disappointing results and gone through a coaching change, the Brazilian has stood out: Vinicius has recorded 17 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances.

Van der Vaart knows what he’s talking about

Criticism of Vinicius Junior coming from Rafael van der Vaart carries added weight compared to most opinions. The former Dutch international speaks from experience, having played for Real Madrid and understanding the club’s culture and its fanbase.

Van der Vaart began his professional career at Ajax in 1999 before moving to Hamburger SV six years later, where his performances prompted Real Madrid to pay around $15 million for him. In Spain, he spent two seasons with the club between 2008 and 2010, making 73 appearances, scoring 12 goals, and winning one title.

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