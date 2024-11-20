Soccer fans worldwide were intrigued by whispers of a potential clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the United States. Slated for December 22 in Miami, the game was poised to make history as a landmark La Liga fixture held outside Spain. However, despite months of speculation and planning, the ambitious proposal has been shelved—for now.

La Liga’s ultimate goal to expand its reach internationally remains, but this particular attempt has encountered too many obstacles to move forward. Here’s what went wrong, and what the future holds for Spanish soccer’s overseas ambitions.

The idea of playing domestic league games abroad is not new, but it remains controversial. With an eye on the lucrative North American market, La Liga hoped to host a high-profile clash between two of its biggest clubs, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in Miami. The match, designated as a “home” fixture for Barcelona, was designed to bring Spanish soccer to an international audience, capitalizing on the sport’s growing popularity in the United States.

Such a move reflects La Liga’s broader strategy to compete with the Premier League, which dominates in global branding and fan engagement. Hosting marquee games overseas is seen as a way to cultivate new fans and expand the league’s presence in untapped markets.

Another plan falling short

Despite La Liga’s ambitious vision, logistical hurdles proved insurmountable. For the match to proceed, approvals were needed from FIFA, UEFA, and the Spanish Soccer Association (RFEF). These governing bodies remain cautious about allowing domestic matches to be played outside their home countries, citing concerns over fairness, logistics, and the sanctity of national leagues.

By mid-November, it became clear that the required permissions would not be granted in time for the December game. “The clock simply ran out for this particular proposal,” a source close to La Liga told The Guardian.

This is not the first time La Liga has tried to stage a match abroad. In 2018, the league partnered with Relevent Sports to propose a game between Girona and Barcelona in Miami. That effort was blocked by FIFA, leading to a lawsuit against the governing body. The legal battle was only resolved earlier this year, with FIFA agreeing to review its policy on hosting domestic league games in foreign territories.

Though the 2023 settlement gave La Liga some hope, FIFA has yet to officially alter its stance. Any changes to this policy would open the door for La Liga—and potentially other leagues like the Premier League—to stage games in international markets.

Looking ahead: La Liga’s international ambitions

La Liga has not given up on its dream of taking Spanish soccer abroad. Javier Tebas, the league’s president, remains optimistic about hosting a game overseas as early as the 2025-26 season. “It’s a matter of when, not if,” Tebas remarked earlier this year.

The North American market remains a key focus. With its growing soccer fanbase and existing ties to European clubs through pre-season tours, the U.S. represents fertile ground for expanding the league’s influence.

Though Miami won’t host Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid this year, fans can expect more concrete plans in the near future. La Liga’s commitment to taking its product beyond Spain signals an exciting era for soccer as it grows into a truly global spectacle.

For now, however, the wait continues. As FIFA deliberates on its policy, La Liga will likely refine its approach, ensuring that its next proposal is both feasible and groundbreaking. “This isn’t the end—it’s just a delay,” noted one insider in The Guardian article.