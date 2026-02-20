Julian Alvarez receives endorsement from Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi amid transfer rumors: ‘He’s Barça level’

Speculation over Barcelona’s center forward position for next season has been a hot topic for months. Julian Alvarez has been linked to the role, and now Pau Cubarsi has given his explicit approval regarding the Argentine’s qualities.

During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Cubarsi was specifically asked about Alvarez and didn’t hesitate to share his opinion. “Julian, as everyone knows, is a spectacular player. I’ve played against him a lot and had to mark him,” the center-back began. “He’s a top-level striker, and I think he’s Barça level.”

Indeed, Cubarsi and Alvarez have faced each other several times, always in matches between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. They have met six times across La Liga and Copa del Rey, with three victories for Los Blaugranas, two for Los Colchoneros, and one draw. In those encounters, Alvarez scored three goals.

Beyond the praise for Julian, Pau Cubarsi also emphasized that Barcelona’s current options at center forward — Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres — are up to the task. “Rober and Ferran are also at a spectacular level. They’re doing very well and help us in every aspect,” the 19-year-old defender explained.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring against FC Barcelona.

The future of Julian Alvarez

Although Julian Alvarez’s current season is far from his best since arriving in Spain — registering 13 goals and six assists in 35 appearances — that hasn’t stopped his name from being linked to several major European clubs.

In addition to rumors of a possible return to the Premier League with Arsenal, the most persistent reports point to Barcelona’s interest. Even the interim president of the Catalan side commented on Alvarez’s potential signing. “There has already been some rapport. We have known everyone for years, and so one day, as always, it will be very nice,” Rafael Yuste said last week.

Cubarsi also talks about Lionel Messi

In the same interview with Mundo Deportivo, Pau Cubarsi also mentioned another star from the Argentina national team besides Julian Alvarez. In a rapid-fire Q&A segment, the Barcelona defender was asked who he would like to take a photo with, and he didn’t hesitate: “Messi.”

Finally, when asked about a dream he still wants to achieve, Cubarsi surprisingly didn’t mention winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona or the World Cup with Spain. Instead, he pointed to a goal much closer in time. “Well, the Finalissima. Trying to be there and play alongside Messi,” said the young defender.

