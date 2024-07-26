The transfer rumor surrounding Barcelona’s interest in Nico Williams has reached fever pitch. Now, it seems certain that the young winger will don the Blaugrana jersey next season.

Williams has had a spectacular summer, playing a leading role in Spain’s victory at Euro 2024. He scored a decisive goal in the final against England. Now, he faces a monumental decision about his future, with top European clubs vying for his signature. Among them, Barcelona are pushing hard to secure Williams as their top target for the summer transfer window. Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly also showing keen interest. Meanwhile, Athletic Club hopes the 22-year-old will stay at San Mames for at least one more season.

Amid this transfer speculation, Williams has agreed to a major sponsorship deal with Nike, Marca says. Williams thus joins the ranks of many high-profile athletes. Although this sponsorship agreement has no direct bearing on Williams’ future club decision, it adds an intriguing commercial dimension. Barcelona’s kits are also manufactured by Nike. This connection could make a move to the Catalan club even more financially rewarding for Williams. Yet, it is unlikely to be the deciding factor in his choice of where to play next season.

What does it mean for Barcelona?

The commercial side of soccer has become as crucial as the on-pitch performance, with sponsorship deals and television rights playing significant roles in the success of the biggest brands. For a rising star like Nico Williams, these commercial aspects could influence his next career steps. Being a Nike athlete could prove lucrative, particularly if he joins a club like Barcelona that shares a partnership with the sportswear giant.

Nike’s involvement might see Williams becoming one of the prominent faces of their advertising campaigns, especially given that their other major stars, Mbappe and Vinicius, play for Real Madrid, a club not affiliated with Nike for their kits. This scenario could lead to a lucrative renewal of Williams’ Nike contract if he moves to the Catalans, a possibility that his agent is undoubtedly aware of.

However, no formal negotiations have taken place between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao yet. The Basque club is reluctant to let go of one of their most exciting prospects easily. Nevertheless, there is a release clause of around $54 million in Williams’ contract, which Hansi Flick’s side appear capable of meeting to initiate talks.

Nico Williams already familiar with Barcelona players

Discussions have intensified following the conclusion of the European Championships. In Germany, Williams lifted the trophy alongside potential future teammates like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Ferran Torres, and Fermín Lopez. Thus, Barcelona has already begun preparing the framework for Williams’ contract, with reports suggesting a strategy similar to the one used to sign Robert Lewandowski two years ago.

Mundo Deportivo added that Williams would be offered a five-year contract with a lower base salary for the first two seasons, followed by a significant increase starting in the third year. This structure makes financial sense for Barca, who are currently dealing with massive debts. They reportedly expect to be in a better financial position in the coming years. Williams’ youth and potential for long-term contribution make this a viable approach.

Barcelona’s move for Nico Williams seems increasingly likely, barring any unforeseen developments. The club is taking necessary steps to accelerate the signing process, recognizing Williams as one of Spain’s most promising talents. This potential transfer, combined with the lucrative Nike sponsorship deal, could significantly shape Williams’ career and the future dynamics of Barcelona’s squad.

