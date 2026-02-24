Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Lamine Yamal has taken the soccer world by surprise, emerging as one of the sport’s brightest young stars at just 18 years old, but his future could have been very different. As revealed by former FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Paris Saint-Germain targeted the Spanish wonderkid with a record-breaking bid to replace Kylian Mbappé.

Back in 2024, PSG were dealing with a complicated situation involving Mbappé, who decided to leave on a free transfer after refusing to renew his contract. Following his move to Real Madrid, and without the burden of the astronomical salaries once paid to Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Mbappé, the Parisian side turned its attention to one of the most exciting talents on the market.

At the presentation of his book “Así salvamos al Barça” on Monday, Laporta made a stunning revelation: “When PSG offered us €250 million for Lamine Yamal and we rejected it, he was 17 years old; I remember some people thought we were crazy.“

Currently campaigning for reelection at Barcelona, Laporta added that despite the club’s difficult financial situation at the time, his priority was always to secure Yamal’s future at the club. “For us, he’s always been untouchable,” he added.

Lamine Yamal of Spain and FC Barcelona and Joan Laporta.

PSG rank as the club responsible for the two most expensive signings in soccer history: Neymar’s €222 million transfer from Barcelona and Mbappé’s €180 million move from AS Monaco. Had Yamal’s transfer been completed, the Spaniard would have become both the youngest and most expensive player in the sport’s history.

Back in November 2024, Laporta adviser Enric Masip, speaking to El Cafelito on La Sexta, revealed that the club had received a massive offer for Yamal and hinted at the bidder:: “The president (Laporta) already said he received a €250 million offer that he rejected — that he never even considered it. When you have money and can afford it, you can set your sights on trying to sign anyone,” he concluded, before Laporta himself now confirmed PSG were the club.

Lamine Yamal’s evolution since then

Taking into account the timelines provided by Laporta, Yamal’s offer most likely arrived shortly after he turned 17, in the middle of the 2024 EURO, a tournament in which he would become one of Spain’s breakout stars en route to the title. PSG failed to land him, and since then the youngster has continued proving Laporta right.

In the 2024-25 season, Yamal secured his place in Barcelona’s first team under coach Hansi Flick, winning the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga. After recently signing a contract extension through June 2031, the now-18-year-old’s current Transfermarkt valuation has climbed to €200 million, tying him at the top alongside Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

