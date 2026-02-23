Marcus Rashford future seems complex as Barcelona reportedly target a Premier League star as stellar reinforcement

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Hansi Flick has led Barcelona to establish themselves as one of the most dominant attacking sides. Not only has Raphinha delivered an impressive goal-scoring level, but so have Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford. As a result, the Englishman has caught the attention for a potential permanent transfer. However, the Blaugranas are reportedly targeting a Premier League star as well, opening up other possibilities.

Despite establishing himself as one of the team’s best players, Marcus Rashford does not appear to have his future at Barcelona fully secured. In order to sign the Englishman on a permanent deal, the Blaugrana are looking to reduce the value of his purchase option, while the Red Devils seem reluctant to do so, as they are not ruling out giving him continuity under Michael Carrick. In light of this, they are reportedly setting their sights on a Manchester City star.

According to El Nacional Cat, the Blaugrana are targeting Savinho, who has been shining at Manchester City. For Hansi Flick, the Brazilian is key in terms of dribbling, one-on-one ability, change of pace and breaking down compact defenses, fitting the profile better than Rashford. To approve his departure, Pep Guardiola’s side would have set a price of €45 million — around €10 million more than Marcus’ purchase option.

Even though Savinho has caught Barcelona’s attention, the Brazilian has not managed to impress in the Premier League in terms of impact. In the 2025–26 season, he has only scored two goals and provided three assists in 23 matches. His current form is far from that of Marcus Rashford, who has settled in by scoring 10 goals and delivering 13 assists in 34 matches for the Blaugranas, offering more certainty than the 21-year-old star.

Not only Savinho: Barcelona reportedly eye LaLiga rising star for 2026-27

Looking toward the future, Barcelona appears to be targeting a long-term signing for the left wing, as Raphinha is already 29 years old. Because of this, a permanent move for Rashford seems complicated, since he is already 28 and would not represent a bet on the future. In this context, the option of signing Savinho gains traction, given his impressive projection. However, the Blaugranas are also reportedly targeting a young star from LaLiga.

According to Diario Sport, the Blaugranas are closely monitoring the progress of Jan Virgili, who joined RCD Mallorca this season after leaving Barcelona Atlètic. Although they transferred him, they retain a 40% stake in any future sale, making his potential return more feasible. Hansi Flick sees his arrival as a positive step, as Virgili is an academy-trained talent already making an impact in LaLiga, indicating a promising future.