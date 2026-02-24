Weston McKennie nears decision on his future as Juventus reportedly close in on huge contract extension for the USMNT star

Following the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Weston McKennie became one of the best players for the Vecchia Signora. Despite not having a place at the base of midfield, he managed to adapt and establish himself as the best mezzala in Serie A. Nevertheless, he appeared to have no future at the club, as his contract was expiring and no agreement had been reached. Now, the USMNT star is reportedly very close to extending his deal with Juventus.

According to Nicolò Schira, McKennie is nearing an agreement to renew his contract with Juventus until 2030. Under the new deal, the USMNT star will earn a salary of €4.2 million per season, plus bonuses, positioning him among the highest-paid players on the team. Coach Spalletti is choosing to maintain his core roster by retaining key players like Kenan Yildiz, who has also renewed his contract, thereby enhancing the Bianconeri’s competitiveness.

While Weston was sorting out his future, he was surrounded by rumors linking him to a return to MLS—something Nicolò Schira revealed was never in his plans, as he was aiming to continue his career in Europe. the USMNT star did have concrete approaches from Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Olympique Marseille. Despite this interest, his priority was always to remain with the Vecchia Signora, which ultimately proved to be the decisive factor.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Spalletti has managed to bring out the best version of McKennie, with the midfielder standing out both offensively and defensively. After playing 36 matches, he scored seven goals and registered seven assists, establishing himself as one of the team’s most productive players. For that reason, his continued stay at Juventus is a major boost for the sporting project, as his versatility and impact make him a difference-maker.

Juventus reportedly push to secure Luciano Spalletti renewal

With Massimiliano Allegri’s departure in 2024, Juventus have gone through five head coaches: Paolo Montero, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor, Massimo Brambilla, and Luciano Spalletti. However, it has been the latter who has truly made the difference, boosting the team’s competitiveness. While they do not appear on track to win the Serie A title, the front office is already pushing for his renewal, as he initially arrived on a fairly short-term contract.

Luciano Spalletti took over the Bianconeri’s head coach position in late October 2025. However, he arrived on a straightforward contract running until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for one additional year. Due to his strong impact, Juventus have already made his renewal a priority after securing Yildiz and McKennie, according to Matteo Moretto. With this, they are aiming to strengthen the roster to further boost their outlook.