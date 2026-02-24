Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Weston McKennie nears decision on his future as Juventus reportedly close in on huge contract extension for the USMNT star

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Weston McKennie of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of Juventus celebrates after scoring a goal.

Following the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Weston McKennie became one of the best players for the Vecchia Signora. Despite not having a place at the base of midfield, he managed to adapt and establish himself as the best mezzala in Serie A. Nevertheless, he appeared to have no future at the club, as his contract was expiring and no agreement had been reached. Now, the USMNT star is reportedly very close to extending his deal with Juventus.

According to Nicolò Schira, McKennie is nearing an agreement to renew his contract with Juventus until 2030. Under the new deal, the USMNT star will earn a salary of €4.2 million per season, plus bonuses, positioning him among the highest-paid players on the team. Coach Spalletti is choosing to maintain his core roster by retaining key players like Kenan Yildiz, who has also renewed his contract, thereby enhancing the Bianconeri’s competitiveness.

While Weston was sorting out his future, he was surrounded by rumors linking him to a return to MLS—something Nicolò Schira revealed was never in his plans, as he was aiming to continue his career in Europe. the USMNT star did have concrete approaches from Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Olympique Marseille. Despite this interest, his priority was always to remain with the Vecchia Signora, which ultimately proved to be the decisive factor.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Spalletti has managed to bring out the best version of McKennie, with the midfielder standing out both offensively and defensively. After playing 36 matches, he scored seven goals and registered seven assists, establishing himself as one of the team’s most productive players. For that reason, his continued stay at Juventus is a major boost for the sporting project, as his versatility and impact make him a difference-maker.

Juventus star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie #16 of Juventus FC controls the ball.

Juventus reportedly push to secure Luciano Spalletti renewal

With Massimiliano Allegri’s departure in 2024, Juventus have gone through five head coaches: Paolo Montero, Thiago Motta, Igor Tudor, Massimo Brambilla, and Luciano Spalletti. However, it has been the latter who has truly made the difference, boosting the team’s competitiveness. While they do not appear on track to win the Serie A title, the front office is already pushing for his renewal, as he initially arrived on a fairly short-term contract.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

see also

Christian Pulisic to welcome international teammate? Milan opens talks with Weston McKennie, and USMNT winger and Massimiliano Allegri’s influence could prove decisive

Luciano Spalletti took over the Bianconeri’s head coach position in late October 2025. However, he arrived on a straightforward contract running until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for one additional year. Due to his strong impact, Juventus have already made his renewal a priority after securing Yildiz and McKennie, according to Matteo Moretto. With this, they are aiming to strengthen the roster to further boost their outlook.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Weston McKennie receives high praise: Juventus coach Spalletti revels an unexpected fit of the USMNT star

Weston McKennie receives high praise: Juventus coach Spalletti revels an unexpected fit of the USMNT star

Despite uncertainty surrounding his professional future, Weston McKennie remains a regular fixture in Juventus' lineup. Head coach Luciano Spalletti unexpectedly praised him, highlighting the USMNT star's surprising fit within the team, which underscores his versatility.

Cristiano Ronaldo nears new coach: Top manager approaching Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo nears new coach: Top manager approaching Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr’s project includes big names and big ambitions. Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed he’s staying, and for Spalletti, the chance to coach the Portuguese legend—along with a huge salary package—could be too good to pass up.

Italy in turmoil for 2026 World Cup as Claudio Ranieri rejects coach role after Spalletti’s dismissal

Italy in turmoil for 2026 World Cup as Claudio Ranieri rejects coach role after Spalletti’s dismissal

The Italian national team has been left in shock ahead of the 2026 World Cup after Claudio Ranieri rejected the offer to become head coach following Luciano Spalletti's dismissal.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with record bid to replace Kylian Mbappe, says Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that Lamine Yamal was targeted by PSG with a record-breaking bid in order to replace Kylian Mbappe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo