Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Barcelona share worrying injury update on Pedri: How long will the Spanish star be out?

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona midfielder Pedri.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesBarcelona midfielder Pedri.

The defeat of Barcelona against Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2025–26 season has left the Catalan club with more than just three points lost. One of the team’s best players, Pedri, sustained an injury that will keep him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

“The first team player Pedri has suffered a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh,” the Catalan side announced in a statement published Wednesday on its official website, following medical tests performed on the star.

This is a major concern for Hansi Flick, who considers the midfielder a key part of his system—so much so that he has used him in 72 of the 73 matches since taking over as Barcelona head coach in the summer of 2024.

Even so, Pedri was already set to miss the next Blaugrana match in La Liga, against Elche this Sunday. He must serve a one-game suspension after being sent off for a second yellow card late in the match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Tweet placeholder

How long will Pedri be out?

The statement from Barcelona did not specify a recovery timeline for Pedri’s muscle injury. “The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action,” the Spanish club explained briefly on its official website.

Advertisement
Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

see also

Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

However, reports suggest it could be a lengthy absence. “The tear in the distal biceps femoris will keep him out until after the international break,” Marca reported, a conclusion also shared by Sport.

If that timeline proves accurate, Barcelona will be without Pedri for at least three matches: the upcoming clash with Elche, the UEFA Champions League game against Club Brugge next Wednesday, and the La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo on Sunday, November 9.

But that’s not all — those recovery estimates would also prevent the midfielder from joining the Spain national team at a crucial point in the year. During the November international break, Spain will fight for a direct berth to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, facing Georgia and Turkey.

Advertisement

Other Barcelona players dealing with injuries

Pedri is the latest name added to a long list of players Barcelona cannot currently rely on due to physical problems. Joan Garcia, Gavi, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski were all unavailable for the clash against Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal’s Real Madrid controversy reportedly prompts Barcelona to change strategy for the young star

see also

Lamine Yamal’s Real Madrid controversy reportedly prompts Barcelona to change strategy for the young star

Among them, Olmo appears closest to returning to action, just a couple of weeks after the physical issues that sidelined him from Spain’s October international break. During that same period, Lewandowski suffered an injury while playing for Poland, though he’s expected to recover soon and rejoin the squad.

The last case — and perhaps the most concerning — is Lamine Yamal. The young winger has been struggling for weeks with a pubic injury that has prevented him from training and playing at full strength, something that was evident during his poor performance in the Clasico.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Pedri sends strong message to teammates after FC Barcelona’s crushing 4-1 defeat to Sevilla that breaks 10-year record

Pedri sends strong message to teammates after FC Barcelona’s crushing 4-1 defeat to Sevilla that breaks 10-year record

Sevilla put an end to a 10-year negative record with a stunning 4-1 win over FC Barcelona, prompting star Pedri to send a strong message to his teammates.

Not Lamine Yamal: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes names Barcelona wonderkid his favorite player

Not Lamine Yamal: Manchester United legend Paul Scholes names Barcelona wonderkid his favorite player

Manchester United icon Paul Scholes picked a young Barcelona player as his favorite—and it’s not Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona star and Ballon d’Or contender to miss ceremony: Will Lamine Yamal attend?

Barcelona star and Ballon d’Or contender to miss ceremony: Will Lamine Yamal attend?

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal will represent Barça at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he is also a strong candidate for the Kopa Trophy.

1998 World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry makes bold prediction about Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid future

1998 World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry makes bold prediction about Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid future

Following El Clásico vs Barcelona, tension seems to be brewing between Vinicius and Xabi Alonso, casting doubt on his future at Real Madrid. After that, 1998 World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry weighed in, making a surprising prediction for the Brazilian star’s future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo