FC Barcelona is reportedly open to selling defender Ronald Araújo this January, despite previously stating their intention to retain his services. The club’s stance reflects the ongoing contract stalemate with the Uruguayan international, whose current deal expires in June 2026. With strong interest from Arsenal and Juventus, a transfer before the February 3rd deadline appears increasingly likely.

Araújo’s representatives met with Barcelona sporting director Deco in February 2024, but there has been no significant progress on a contract extension since then.

Barcelona’s board is aware of Araújo’s reluctance to renew his contract, originally signed in April 2022. This lack of progress leaves Barcelona facing a crucial decision: either secure a renewal or risk losing a valuable asset for free in 2026.

The significant interest from Arsenal and Juventus, both major European clubs, could expedite a decision. These clubs’ strong interest might prompt Barcelona to accept a substantial offer this month, rather than risk losing Araújo without compensation in less than two years. The transfer window’s fast-approaching deadline adds pressure to both the player and the club to reach a swift resolution.

Impact on Champions League matches

The timing of any potential transfer is critical. Barcelona plays two crucial Champions League matches against Benfica and Atalanta on January 21st/22nd and January 29th. If Araújo agrees to a transfer before these matches, he would be ineligible to play for his new club until the knockout stages.

While Barcelona would lose his services for those important games, they would secure a significant transfer fee, mitigating the risk of an injury potentially derailing any deal. This demonstrates the delicate balance Barcelona must consider – prioritizing immediate financial gain versus maintaining squad strength for vital Champions League fixtures.

Barcelona’s willingness to entertain offers for Araújo underscores their strategic priorities. While they value Araújo’s contribution to the team, the risk of losing him for free is unacceptable. Therefore, securing a substantial transfer fee this month outweighs the potential disruption his departure might cause.

This financial strategy reflects Barcelona’s improved financial standing compared to recent years, allowing them to take more calculated risks. The club’s improved fiscal health enables them to prioritize financial stability over retaining a player who has shown no inclination to extend his stay.