With AC Milan reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this January, a crucial question arises: where would Rashford fit into Milan’s lineup? The Rossoneri already boast an impressive attacking arsenal, featuring Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao on the flanks. Rashford’s arrival could offer versatility but also pose selection challenges for Sergio Conceicao.

The Englishman’s talent and experience make him an intriguing prospect for Milan. With 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 appearances for Manchester United, he has proven himself capable of impacting games at the highest level. Despite a dip in form under United’s current management, Rashford’s versatility across the forward line could offer the Rossoneri an edge in both domestic and European competitions.

The Serie A giant sees Rashford as a potential game-changer. According to La Repubblica, Milan management believes Rashford could be the “complete package.” However, his hefty wages—approximately €20 million gross annually—are a major obstacle. Reports suggest Milan may offer a six-month loan deal with a salary of €3 million, a significant drop, though Rashford appears open to the idea if the project excites him.

Rashford’s potential roles at Milan

Rashford’s ability to play multiple positions could offer Conceicao valuable flexibility. The coach has emphasized the importance of tactical adaptability, and Rashford’s profile aligns with this philosophy. However, the Rossoneri would need to carefully integrate him into a lineup already featuring key players like Leao, Morata, and Pulisic.

Left-wing position

Rashford has predominantly played on the left wing throughout his career, excelling in cutting inside to shoot or create chances. However, this position at Milan is firmly occupied by Rafael Leao, a cornerstone of the team. Leao’s status as an undroppable player when fit makes it unlikely that Rashford would displace him.

While Rashford could serve as a rotation option for Leao, his price tag and reputation suggest Milan would aim to use him in a more prominent role. A left-wing backup role alone may not justify the financial investment.

Center-forward partner in 4-4-2

Another intriguing possibility is deploying Rashford in a two-striker system, a formation Conceicao has occasionally experimented with. Rashford’s pace, dynamism, and ability to play off the shoulder of a traditional striker could complement Alvaro Morata, Milan’s primary center-forward.

This setup would allow Rashford to adopt a second-striker role, similar to his performances for England alongside Harry Kane. Morata’s hold-up play could create space for Rashford to exploit, adding a new dimension to the club’s attack.

A potential 4-4-2 lineup might look like this: Maignan; Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Pulisic, Fofana, Reijnders, Leao; Morata, Rashford.

Right-wing alternative

Though Rashford has occasionally played on the right flank, it is not his natural position. With Christian Pulisic excelling on the right wing for Milan this season, displacing the American star could be challenging. Rashford’s skill set is better suited to other roles, making the right wing an unlikely primary option.

Lone striker in 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3

As a lone striker, Rashford has struggled to thrive consistently. Milan’s current formation, often a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, relies heavily on the striker’s ability to link up play and hold the ball under pressure—qualities better suited to Morata or even Tammy Abraham.

If Milan were to use Rashford as a striker in this system, his role would likely involve making diagonal runs behind the defense rather than serving as a traditional target man.

Calculated risk

For Milan, Rashford represents both risk and reward. On one hand, the club could acquire a world-class player motivated to rediscover his best form. On the other hand, the financial investment—combined with uncertainty over where he fits—could pose challenges.

If Rashford agrees to a pay cut and embraces the Milan project, his signing could provide the spark the Italian side needs to push for silverware. For Rashford, a move to San Siro offers the chance to reinvent himself on one of football’s grandest stages.