Barcelona has managed to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the remainder of the 2024-25 season—at least for now. The development comes after the Higher Sports Council (CSD) intervened to grant the club a precautionary measure, overturning prior rejections by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). While this is good news for Barcelona, the story is far from over, and a cloud of uncertainty still looms over the long-term availability of these players.

The saga began when La Liga and RFEF repeatedly blocked Barcelona’s attempts to register Olmo and Victor. These roadblocks prompted the club to appeal to the CSD, which ultimately ruled in their favor. On Wednesday, the CSD issued a precautionary measure allowing the Blaugrana to register the duo. The decision was formalized within 24 hours, with La Liga begrudgingly approving their registrations.

The ruling provides Barcelona immediate relief as the duo can now participate in upcoming matches, including the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid this Sunday. According to Mundo Deportivo though, the precautionary measure will expire on April 7, giving the CSD three months to make a final decision. If the ruling goes against Barcelona, the club will lose access to both players during the critical closing weeks of the season—a potentially devastating blow.

For how much longer can Barcelona rely on Victor and Olmo?

For now, the pair is eligible to play in all competitions, but the timeline is limited. The registration is valid until the CSD reaches its verdict, effectively granting Barcelona a maximum of three months to utilize their talents.

Should the appeal fail, Olmo and Victor will be deregistered, leaving Barcelona without two key assets in pivotal matches. If the CSD rules in their favor, the precautionary measure will be extended to cover the entire season.

The stakes are high: Barcelona must secure favorable results across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League during this period, with Olmo and Victor likely playing crucial roles in their campaigns.

Race against time

Barcelona faces a packed schedule that will test the team’s depth and resilience. By April 7—the CSD’s deadline—up to 30 rounds of La Liga will have been played, potentially shaping the title race or the fight for Champions League qualification.

In the Copa del Rey, Barcelona could be eyeing a final appearance. The semi-final second leg is scheduled for April 2, just five days before the CSD’s decision. Should the team progress, the final will take place on April 26, further underscoring the importance of the ruling.

The timing is equally critical for the Champions League. The round of 16 concludes in March, with quarter-final fixtures set to begin on April 8—just one day after the CSD’s deadline. If Barcelona progresses, the decision could directly impact their European aspirations.

The ruling also affects Olmo’s involvement with Spain. As a key player for the national team, his participation in the Nations League quarter-finals (March 20 and 23) could be disrupted if the situation takes an unfavorable turn. The uncertainty over his club status might also weigh on his performance during this crucial period.