Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal affected: FIFA considers controversial rule change to secure big teams’ participation in 2029 Club World Cup

The inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup this summer, staged across the United States, was billed as a landmark moment for global soccer. With 32 teams battling for the crown, Chelsea ultimately emerged victorious, defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Yet, as the dust settled, uncomfortable questions lingered. Why were Barcelona, Liverpool, and Napoli—all domestic champions in their respective leagues—absent from a tournament that promised to bring together the very best clubs in the world? And why was Arsenal, fresh off a Champions League semi-final appearance, similarly left out?

It is these exclusions and the backlash that followed that have now prompted FIFA to explore a potentially controversial rule change for the 2029 edition. Clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal are watching developments with great interest.

The omissions from the 2025 tournament still resonate. Barcelona entered that season as winners of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, yet failed to qualify. Their strong run to the Champions League semi-finals came too late to influence UEFA’s coefficient system.

Liverpool, meanwhile, was the reigning Premier League champions but was blocked by the same restrictions. Chelsea and Manchester City had already booked their spots through previous Champions League triumphs. Arsenal’s supporters were left equally frustrated.

Despite a thrilling run that saw the Gunners knock out Real Madrid in Europe, the lack of silverware meant their UEFA ranking was not high enough. Napoli, dominant in Serie A, was similarly overlooked as Juventus and Inter pulled ahead through their Champions League credentials. The underlying message was clear: domestic dominance no longer guaranteed global recognition.

FIFA’s credibility questioned

For FIFA, the optics were troubling. A competition designed to showcase the best of world soccer had excluded reigning champions from England, Spain, and Italy. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami found their way into the tournament after FIFA abruptly tweaked the rules to ensure their participation—raising further questions about consistency.

As The Times noted, FIFA officials were “frustrated” that the lineup did not reflect the game’s most iconic teams. Even fans and broadcasters raised concerns over whether the event truly represented the best clubs in the world.

The proposed rule change

That frustration has now opened the door for reform. According to reports from The Times, FIFA is considering increasing the cap from two clubs per country to three for the 2029 Club World Cup.

This change would be seismic. Had it been in place in 2025, European giants like Barcelona, Liverpool, Napoli, and Arsenal would all have taken part. For the La Liga outfit, in particular, the move could prove financially transformative, especially after missing out on lucrative revenue streams in the last edition.

“The Club World Cup will determine who is the best club in the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared when unveiling the tournament. For that claim to carry credibility, critics argue, the competition must include the most successful and historic clubs—something the new rule would help to guarantee.

Beyond the rule change, soccer’s international governing body is also exploring further adjustments. Proposals have surfaced to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams and to hold it every two years instead of four. These ideas, however, have met fierce resistance from UEFA and FIFPRO, who argue that player welfare is already under strain.