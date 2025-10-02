Trending topics:
Why Lionel Messi became the focus of fan chant battles between Barcelona and PSG in the Champions League

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona in 2019.
One of the most anticipated matches of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase was played on Wednesday in Spain. Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a last-minute win against Barcelona, solidifying their status as the top contenders for the European title this season. But beyond the match itself, Lionel Messi unexpectedly became a focal point for both fanbases.

Chant duels between opposing fans are common in soccer. Through chants in support of their own club—and sometimes taunts toward the opposition—crowds in the stands add another layer to the spectacle, beyond what happens on the pitch.

That was certainly the case before and during Wednesday’s Champions League match. PSG visited Catalonia for the first time since winning their first European title last season, and Barcelona fans seized the moment to send a subtle message.

Numerous videos surfaced on social media in the hours following the match, showing a large group of Barcelona fans chanting Messi’s name outside the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic, just minutes before kickoff against the French side.

The reason behind these chants is clear: Barcelona pride themselves on having enjoyed nearly two decades of Leo’s magic, and they mock the fact that Messi’s time at PSG didn’t reach the same level of success. In fact, his stint in Paris lasted just two years and ended with harsh criticism from the French fanbase directed at the forward.

Kylian Mbappe hits fourth Champions League hat trick: How many have Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Messi at Barcelona and PSG

The contrast between Messi’s time at Barcelona and PSG is stark. With the Catalan side, he began his professional career in 2004 and stayed for 17 years, until the club’s financial issues forced his departure in the summer of 2021. During that time, Leo became Barcelona’s all-time leader in appearances (778), goals (672), and titles (34).

At PSG, Messi’s story was shorter and more turbulent. Signed in that same summer of 2021 to join a team that already featured stars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, expectations were sky-high. But things didn’t go as planned—either individually or collectively.

In his two seasons in France, Messi recorded 32 goals in 75 matches and won three titles. However, back-to-back Champions League exits in the Round of 16 proved to be major setbacks that impacted the forward’s stay in Paris.

What did Messi say about PSG fans?

After his stint in France ended, Messi spoke on several occasions about his experience there. “I think in the beginning it was something wonderful,” said Lionel during a 2023 interview with beIN Sports. “But then some people started to treat me differently, a part of the Paris supporters.”

The forward acknowledged that this wasn’t the case for every fan. “I think the vast majority still see me and treat me as they did at the beginning, but there was a fracture with a significant group of the Paris fans, which obviously wasn’t my intention, far from it,” explained Messi. “It happened just as it had happened before with Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that’s the way they behave.”

PSG’s failures in the Champions League during those two seasons—combined with Argentina’s win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar—were key factors that strained Messi’s relationship with the French supporters and ultimately led to his departure as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

