Marcus Rashford has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the winter transfer window. With the forward no longer featuring in Ruben Amorim‘s plans at Manchester United, Barcelona has entered the race to sign him. To facilitate the move, the club is reportedly considering selling a $70M key player.

Barcelona’s transfer plans for January initially seemed limited due to registration issues with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. However, with those obstacles resolved, and United open to a loan or permanent transfer for Rashford, Barca is exploring options to make the deal happen.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could sell star center-back Ronald Araujo during this window for a fee of around $70M. While the club recently rejected an offer from Juventus, they might consider selling the Uruguayan defender if the right bid arrives.

Such a deal would provide a significant financial boost, allowing Barcelona to actively pursue Rashford. The sale of VIP boxes to Qatari investors has already enabled the club to comply with La Liga’s 1:1 rule, meaning every euro generated can be fully reinvested into signing new players.

One of the biggest hurdles for clubs interested in the Manchester United forward is his high salary, which amounts to around €10M net per season. However, since the season is already halfway through, Rashford would only be entitled to €5M for the remainder of the campaign. Reports suggest he is willing to forgo €2M of that to join Barcelona.

Prominent journalists, including Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, have reported that Barcelona has already held direct talks with Rashford’s agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard. While the deal is far from finalized, Rashford’s willingness to join and a potential Araujo sale could make the transfer feasible.

Araujo’s uncertain future

Barcelona has publicly stated that Ronald Araújo “is not on the market,” but given the club’s financial struggles, a lucrative offer might be too tempting to pass up. The center-back has been sidelined for most of the season after suffering a muscular injury during the Copa America, making just one appearance in the Copa del Rey so far.

Coach Hansi Flick addressed the rumors surrounding the Uruguayan wall, stating his intention to keep him in the team. “Ronald came back from a terrible injury and is now strong enough to play. He’s a good option and very professional. I think we’ve taken great care of him. It’s not my job to talk about rumors, but I want him on my team. He’s one of the best at defending,” he said in the press conference before the final against Real Madrid.

Despite Flick’s support, Araujo has attracted interest from Arsenal and Juventus. Juventus recently made an official inquiry, but their offer fell short of Barcelona’s valuation. Araujo’s contract runs until 2026, meaning his market value could decline significantly if no deal is struck during this window.