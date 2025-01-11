Lionel Messi‘s contract with Inter Miami could hold the potential for an unexpected twist in a move that has sparked excitement and speculation among soccer fans. While the Argentine legend is in discussions to extend his stay with the MLS side through 2026, there’s a tantalizing possibility buried within the details of the proposed agreement—a short-term return to Europe.

This scenario could open the door to a reunion with one of his former clubs, reigniting old connections. But how would such a return unfold, and what does it mean for Messi’s journey as he approaches the twilight of his career?

Messi’s current contract with Inter Miami is set to expire in December 2025. According to Marca, the 37-year-old World Cup winner is negotiating an extension that would stretch his tenure in Florida to December 2026. This timeline aligns with his goal of leading Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The extension reflects the Argentine’s commitment to maintaining peak physical condition ahead of the tournament. His debut with Inter Miami in 2023 not only bolstered the club’s profile but also significantly increased the popularity of soccer across the US.

Emotional return on cards?

What truly stands out in Messi’s proposed extension is a potential clause that could allow him to play in Europe during the MLS off-season in early 2026. The inclusion of this option is supposedly designed to keep the Argentine superstar in competitive form before the World Cup.

While the MLS season typically runs from February to December, the World Cup kicks off in June. The off-season loan would allow him to stay match-fit by playing at a European club—a strategy reminiscent of moves by other MLS stars like David Beckham, who spent two separate loan spells at AC Milan while contracted to LA Galaxy, as well as Thierry Henry, who joined Arsenal on loan during his time with the New York Red Bulls.

This clause has fueled speculation about a potential return to Barcelona, the club where Messi spent 21 years and won countless titles. Such a move would not only please the fans but also provide the veteran with the ideal preparation for his final World Cup campaign, and also, an opportunity to play at the Camp Nou once again – this time, at a newly renovated stadium.

What would it mean for both Messi and Barcelona?

Although no concrete agreement has been made, Messi’s emotional ties to Barcelona remain strong. After leaving the Catalan giant in 2021 due to financial constraints, the prospect of a brief return would undoubtedly be a dream scenario for both the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and the Blaugrana faithful.

As the Argentine works on extending his MLS contract, Inter Miami’s management appears open to facilitating this unique arrangement. The loan clause could allow Messi to play in Europe while remaining committed to the ambitious projects of Inter Miami.

For Messi, family considerations have always been a priority. His move from Paris Saint-Germain to Miami was motivated by his desire to provide a stable environment for his loved ones. If Messi were to return to Europe, questions arise about whether his family would join him or remain in Florida during the brief stint.

Additionally, the timing of Inter Miami’s performance in the MLS playoffs could influence Messi’s decision. If the club reaches the MLS Cup Final, scheduled for early December, his availability for a European loan would be limited.