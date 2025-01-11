Karim Benzema, the iconic French striker, has been a central figure in soccer’s global narrative for years. After an illustrious career at Real Madrid and a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad in 2023, his future has remained a hot topic. Recently, rumors swirled about a potential break from Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity shadow in the Saudi Pro League, possibly to retire and return to Real Madrid in a different role. Benzema has now made a major announcement addressing these speculations.

After 14 incredible years at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he amassed 354 goals, 165 assists, and countless trophies, the Frenchman transitioned to Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023. This move came during a wave of European stars heading to the Gulf, sparking mixed reactions among fans and analysts.

It’s safe to say that Benzema‘s first season in Saudi Arabia was tumultuous. Critics noted his clashes with then-coaches Nuno Espirito Santo and Marcelo Gallardo. However, the forward found stability under Laurent Blanc’s management, backed by key reinforcements like Moussa Diaby and Houssem Aouar. This revival has placed Al-Ittihad at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

What did Benzema say about retirement rumors?

Speculation about Benzema’s retirement arose recently, with some suggesting he might hang up his boots by season’s end to assume an ambassadorial role at Real Madrid. The 37-year-old striker has now firmly debunked these claims.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, he stated: “No, no. Those are the words of I don’t know who. Nonsense. I have no limit to tell myself that in two, three, or four years I’m going to quit football. I feel good, thank God. My body is fine. I’m preparing well, and we’ll see how I feel every year.”

His commitment to Al-Ittihad remains unwavering. With 10 goals in as many league matches this season, Benzema has become the third-highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League. Reflecting on his current form, he remarked: “The team is doing well, my teammates are doing well, and the supporters are enjoying themselves. My goal is to win a title with Al-Ittihad.”

What did Benzema say about potential Real Madrid return?

Amid the retirement rumors, Benzema also addressed the possibility of a return to Real Madrid in the future. During his visit to the Los Blancos camp in Jeddah for the Spanish Super Cup, the striker rekindled memories of his storied past with the club.

When asked about rejoining Real Madrid in some capacity, he said: “Yes, of course, why not. At the moment, I’m in Jeddah, and I’m very well. The time will come to see how life is, and I’m sure I’ll be close to Madrid.”

The former France international also expressed his enduring affection for Real Madrid, calling it his “home.” He added: “I’ve spent half my life there. I always watch Real Madrid matches. It is my club, and I feel at home.”