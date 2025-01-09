As Barcelona gears up to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, an intense off-field drama has emerged involving the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) recently granted Barcelona a precautionary measure, allowing the duo to play despite previous rejections by La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). While this decision offers temporary relief to the Blaugrana, it has sparked controversy, with La Liga president Javier Tebas hinting at Real Madrid‘s involvement in the case.

The saga began when La Liga and the RFEF rejected Barcelona’s repeated attempts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, citing regulatory and economic concerns. On Wednesday, however, the CSD overruled these decisions, granting a precautionary measure that ensures the players remain registered until the case is resolved.

The ruling also prevents Olmo and Victor from leaving the club on free transfers, a possibility that had loomed large before the decision. For Hansi Flick’s side, the timing could not have been more critical, as the team prepares to face Real Madrid in a high-stakes El Clasico that could decide their rival’s third title of the season.

The timing of the decision adds another layer of intrigue to the Spanish Super Cup final. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, led by Kylian Mbappe, aims for their third title of the season, while Barcelona seeks to spoil their rival’s momentum. The controversy surrounding Olmo and Victor’s registrations has heightened the stakes, ensuring this El Clesico will be as dramatic off the field as it is on it.

Tebas’ accusations and Real Madrid’s connection

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the CSD’s ruling. Tebas criticized the decision’s speed on X, as well as its dismissal of prior rulings, and what he perceived as a lack of understanding by the CSD. He also dropped a bombshell, indirectly implicating Real Madrid in the process.

“The president of the CSD seems to listen to a single voice, which does not represent Spanish professional football. And that voice, curiously, maintains a complicit silence in this case. Where is Real Madrid TV now?” he questioned.

According to off-the-record reports, Los Blancos has reportedly supported Barcelona’s efforts to register the players. Unlike other clubs, Real Madrid has not raised objections, leading Tebas to speculate about behind-the-scenes involvement. This silence contrasts sharply with Real Madrid TV’s usual vocal criticism of La Liga decisions, adding fuel to Tebas’ suspicions.

Player solidarity amid potential strike

The tension over Olmo’s registration nearly escalated into unprecedented player action. According to Diario SPORT, several Barcelona players—who are also Spanish national team members—considered staging a strike in solidarity with Olmo.

The list of players, including Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Fermin, reportedly planned to refuse national team call-ups in March, citing minor injuries or discomforts as a form of protest. This potential “act of disobedience” was a response to the perceived mistreatment of Olmo, who was instrumental in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, contributing three goals and two assists.

With the CSD’s intervention, the strike was averted, enabling Barcelona to retain not only Olmo but also Victor for upcoming matches.