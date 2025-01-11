Manchester City is reportedly planning a major spending spree in the January transfer window to rescue their faltering campaign. After enduring a challenging first half of the season, which has left them 12 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and struggling in Europe, Pep Guardiola is set to be given three high-profile signings.

The reigning Premier League champions have faced uncharacteristic difficulties this season. With six league defeats and elimination from the Carabao Cup at the last-16 stage, City currently sits sixth in the table. Injuries to key players and an aging squad have compounded their issues, prompting the club’s hierarchy to take urgent action.

Guardiola, renowned for his tactical acumen, will now have three new players to strengthen his squad in defense and attack, BBC andFabrizio Romano have confirmed. These players are Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, and Omar Marmoush.

Defensive reinforcements

Abdukodir Khusanov (Lens)

Khusanov, a 20-year-old central defender from Lens, is a rising star in European football. The Uzbekistan international, valued at around £25-30 million, has been instrumental for Lens in Ligue 1. He gained global recognition as part of the Uzbekistan U20 team that won the Asian Cup. Signing Khusanov would also make him the first Uzbek player to feature in the Premier League.

Vitor Reis (Palmeiras)

At just 18 years old, Vitor Reis is another defensive prodigy City has its eyes on. The Brazilian center-back, who has already earned a spot in the Brazil Team of the Year, is valued at approximately £33.5 million. City sees Reis as a long-term investment, aligning with their strategy of nurturing young talent.

Attacking reinforcements

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The most established target on City’s radar is Omar Marmoush, a versatile forward currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old Egyptian has been in sensational form, netting 18 goals and providing eight assists across all competitions this season. With a reported valuation of £50-62 million, Marmoush is seen as the ideal replacement for Julian Alvarez, who left for Atletico Madrid last summer.

Marmoush’s ability to play across the front line offers Guardiola tactical flexibility. However, Eintracht Frankfurt is reluctant to part with their star forward mid-season. Frankfurt’s director of football, Markus Krosche, hinted that the club might be swayed by a significant offer, saying, “No player is unsellable, but we want to keep the team together.”

City’s financial position remains strong despite their struggles. The club earned over £80 million from Alvarez’s sale last summer, leaving them well-placed to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. A potential outlay of £113.5 million for Khusanov, Reis, and Marmoush would demonstrate City’s intent to reclaim their dominance.