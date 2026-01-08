Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face off on Thursday, January 8, in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Follow our minute-by-minute coverage to make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the action!

The Colchoneros enter the match sitting fourth in La Liga and eighth in the UEFA Champions League standings. While Diego Simeone’s side has struggled at times to find the consistency needed to challenge at the very top, they can take confidence from their emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga last September.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to navigate the Spanish Super Cup without Kylian Mbappé. Even so, Xabi Alonso’s squad showed its depth in a dominant 5-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday, proving they are capable of thriving even in the absence of the French star.