Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of 2026 Spanish Super Cup Semifinals

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Julian Alvarez (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
© Florencia Tan Jun & Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez (L) of Atletico de Madrid and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face off on Thursday, January 8, in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Follow our minute-by-minute coverage to make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the action!

The Colchoneros enter the match sitting fourth in La Liga and eighth in the UEFA Champions League standings. While Diego Simeone’s side has struggled at times to find the consistency needed to challenge at the very top, they can take confidence from their emphatic 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga last September.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will have to navigate the Spanish Super Cup without Kylian Mbappé. Even so, Xabi Alonso’s squad showed its depth in a dominant 5-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday, proving they are capable of thriving even in the absence of the French star.

Atletico Madrid confirm their starting XI

Head coach Diego Simeone also confirmed the eleven players that'll look for the ticket to the final against Real Madrid from the start (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Connor Gallagher, Álex Baena; Alexander Sorloth, Julian Alvarez.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

Coach Xabi Alonso confirmed the starting XI to face Atletico Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia.

Real Madrid to face Atletico Madrid without Kylian Mbappe

The biggest absence in the match will be Kylian Mbappé, who remains sidelined after suffering a knee sprain in late December and has yet to fully recover. As a result, the club has adopted what has been described internally as a “zero-risk” approach with the French star.

Still, there is cautious optimism within Real Madrid that Mbappé could be available if they reach the final, where FC Barcelona await after cruising to a dominant 5–0 victory over Athletic Club.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will begin at 2:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the Spanish Super Cup live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid meet at the Spanish Super Cup semifinals

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid for the second semifinal of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup. Stay with us for crucial updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

