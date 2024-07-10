With $42 million in possible funds—and that number might rise to $50 million if certain moves go through quickly—at Atlanta United‘s fingertips, they are on the cusp of a revolutionary transfer window. With this huge amount, the club may strengthen its team and objectives by making massive market movements.

Key to this influx of funds is several major outbound transfers, as per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Firstly, Giorgos Giakoumakis left for Cruz Azul, and the Greek striker will bring in $10 million. Meanwhile, Ezequiel Barco’s sale to River Plate initially brought in $11 million. Additionally, Atlanta United will benefit from a sell-on percentage from his subsequent $16 million sale to Spartak Moscow.

In addition, Almada’s departure to a consortium, involving a move to Brazilian Botafogo, will net them a $21 million base. The fee can reach $31 million, subject to the fulfillment of performance incentives. It is yet unknown if Atlanta United used any of the money from the January 1 finalization of the Barco deal to acquire new players during the winter transfer window.

Another potentially significant deal involves fullback Caleb Wiley, who has agreed to move to Strasbourg via Chelsea. The Athletic reported that a transfer fee of $11 million has been discussed. Should this deal come to fruition, it would further bolster the Five Stripes’ financial muscle.

How will Atlanta United spend their money now?

Atlanta United have already made an initial move by signing fullback Pedro Amador. With two Designated Player (DP) slots available, the club has the opportunity to strategically reinvest the proceeds from these sales. According to MLS rules, 95% of funds received from the sale of DPs can be applied toward acquiring another DP; with teams having the option to spend more if necessary.

Reports indicate that Atlanta has now made a $10 million bid for Russian international Aleksei Miranchuk from Atalanta. This type of in-prime, multi-league-proven profile aligns with Lagerwey’s strategic approach. The club also needs to appoint a new coach and sign replacements for Almada and Giakoumakis to revive their season.

Currently, they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, just below the playoff line. The team hasn’t secured a trophy since 2019, adding a sense of urgency to this transfer window. Effective reinvestment in the squad is crucial to revitalize their on-field performance and climb up the standings.

Historical transfer window

For Atlanta United, this summer’s transfer window might be a watershed moment. The club has already secured $42 million in guaranteed transfer fees from the sales of Almada, Giakoumakis, and Wiley; with an additional $3 million from a sell-on clause in Esequiel Barco’s transfer. This total of $45 million far surpasses the previous MLS record of $28 million secured by the Chicago Fire in January 2022.

With Garth Lagerwey as club president and Carlos Bocanegra as technical director, Atlanta United is well-positioned to utilize these funds effectively. Lagerwey’s track record of building trophy-winning teams at Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders, combined with Bocanegra’s day-to-day management, provides confidence in their ability to make impactful signings.

Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta United’s vice president and technical director, highlighted the club’s success in recruiting Almada and emphasized the importance of reinvesting in the team. The club’s preparedness for Almada’s departure and the strategic approach to the upcoming summer transfer window reflect a commitment to maintaining competitive performance.

PHOTOS: IMAGO