The 2026 FIFA World Cup is two summers away. Yet, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) faces a significant challenge following its recent performance at the Copa América 2024, where the USMNT crashed out in the group stage. Despite obstacles like Tim Weah’s misconduct or Gregg Berhalter’s mismanagement, the team’s resilience was not evident. The Stars and Stripes should have advanced into the knockout stage but lacked a killer edge.

In 2022, the USMNT competed in a complex group at the World Cup in Qatar. A scoreless draw with powerhouse England followed a 1-1 draw with Wales before a 1-0 victory over Iran. With five points in its group, the USMNT advanced to the Round of 16, only to fall to a superior Dutch side.

USMNT takes lessons from 1994 into 2026

Ultimately, just because Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna, and Yunas Musah are Europe’s mainstays does not mean they will translate onto the field at World Cup 2026 as favorites. These contenders can take a page out of World Cup 1994, not just because of the valiant unity of that squad, but because they played in a World Cup on American soil. Their gritty frame of mind inspired a generation of youth soccer in America. Moreover, the intellectual capabilities of Bora Milutinović shone through. the team.

If and when Steve Cherundolo is appointed the new coach of the USMNT, American soccer needs a boss who can manage talent the way Milutinović did with Lalas, Balboa, Harkes, Wynalda and Meola. Steve Cherundolo managed Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini, Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Denis Bouanga to a championship. Together, they won the 2022 MLS Cup with LAFC.

Regardless, history repeats itself in 2026. If there is one place where U.S. Soccer can look for inspiration, it is the World Cup from 1994.

Navigating the tough competition of CONMEBOL

World Cup USA 1994 was the first time America hosted the quadrennial tournament. The USMNT defeated a dangerous Colombia, who was Pele’s pick to win the World Cup, in the group stage and gave tournament champions Brazil a run for its money in the Round of 16. That Seleção squad housed dynamite like Romário, Bebeto, Cafu, Dunga, and Taffarel. Even a 17-year-old Ronaldo was on reserve, ready to shock the world quickly.

The Stars and Stripes held its own with goalscorer Eric Wynalda, tenacious African-American midfielder Cobi Jones, the acrobatic Argentine-American Marcelo Balboa, the Greek-American towering defender Alexi Lalas and finally, an outstanding goalkeeper in U.S. Soccer history – the Italian-American Tony Meola.

Before the first whistle of the 1994 World Cup, the USMNT had made over 50 international appearances. As a result, American cohesion surpassed eventual runner-up Italy, which had fewer fixtures than the USA between 1990 and 1994. The mixed record of wins and losses leading up to the 1994 World Cup gave the team a sense of camaraderie.

Over half of the qualified teams in 1994 had already played against the USMNT. In other words, the USMNT has confidence intermixed with cohesion. Not to mention that they defeated a menacing Mexico 1-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena just weeks before the World Cup. Not surprisingly, the sold-out crowd was predominantly of Mexican descent. That same ‘El Tri’ squad tied Italy 1-1 during the group stage.

Nevertheless, the 1994 USMNT had a chip on its shoulder, setting out to prove its skill on the grand stage. An agenda that parallels the debacle of 2024. In the group stage of that tournament, they faced Switzerland, Colombia, and Romania.

Unwavering spirit of USA 1994

Eric Wynalda’s free-kick is a master class of scoring from a set-piece against Switzerland. However, head coach Bora Milutinović proved to be the intelligent manager the USMNT needed. Having led Mexico to the Quarterfinals at the World Cup in 1986 and making 93 appearances for Liga MX club Pumas, Milutinović was well-versed in CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

In matchday two against Colombia, Milutinović started defender Fernando Clavijo instead of Cle Kooiman. Kooiman’s ninety minutes of stout defense against Switzerland made him a mainstay. However, Milutinović’s tactical switch prevented Colombian striker Faustino Asprilla, a goal scorer equivalent to the modern-day James Rodríguez, from scoring.

Moreover, in the second half of the match against Colombia, Asprilla was substituted for his inability to create a threat. Then, the USMNT’s game-winner arrived due to the collective effort of Balboa, John Harkes, Mike Sorber, Dooley, and Tab Ramos, resulting in a one-touch sitter for Stewart inside the box after Óscar Córdoba rushed the American.

Underdogs and favorites: 1994 and 2022

The USMNT scored a similar goal at the World Cup 2022. The first eleven created a build-up that led to Christian Pulisic’s game-winner against Iran after being charged by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

However, in 1994, the match highlight was Balboa’s bicycle kick in the 81st minute that soared shy of the target. Balboa’s impeccable shot proved that the United States had the dexterity to play soccer. Colombia’s consolation goal in the 89th minute could not vanquish this tremendous American squad.

However, matchday three exposed the U.S. against an experienced Romanian team that scored early and dominated possession. As a result, the USMNT’s self-importance got the better of them. Instead of remaining underdogs, they played as favorites and got exposed. Nevertheless, the United States advanced as a top-four, third-place finisher into the Round of 16 to face an unorthodox Brazil.

Contenders versus champions

In 1994, the Seleção took a page out of Italy’s book after seeing the Azzurri’s defensive tactics at the World Cup in 1990. As a result, they engaged in the dark art of hunkering down, parking the bus, and focusing on a result rather than entertaining the crowd. Therefore, during the match against Brazil, the USMNT chose to engage in the same manner. In classic ‘door-bolt’ fashion, the penalty box was clogged with nine players suffocating Brazil’s chances.

Much to Balboa and Lalas’ credit, the defenders created a claustrophobic atmosphere for Romário and Bebeto. Ironically, Brazil dropped to ten men, and the USMNT could not capitalize. Eventually, Brazil scored past USA’s Tony Meola to win 1-0.

In contrast to 1994, the USMNT’s current first XI performs in the top five European leagues, but they still need to gain the tenacity of 1994.

PHOTOS: IMAGO