The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, and you can follow the live updates here as Arsenal hosts Sevilla. Entering matchday four, Arsenal sits atop Group B. It has two wins and a loss following its three games, and that includes a win over Sevilla in the reverse fixture. Arsenal can take a major step toward qualification with a win at home on Wednesday.
Sevilla remains third in the group with two draws and a loss. Therefore, its chances of qualifying for the knockout stages depend on the results over the next three games. Three points, or even a draw, against Arsenal would be a huge gain for its hopes.
LIVE — Arsenal hosts Sevilla at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League
WHO: Arsenal (ENG) vs. Sevilla (ESP)
WHAT: UEFA Champions League — Group B — Matchday Four
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 8 — 3 p.m. ET
WHERE: Emirates Stadium, London, England
This is Arsenal’s first game since the controversial loss at Newcastle. Before then, Arsenal fell against West Ham United in the EFL Cup. Mikel Arteta is hoping a win in Europe can right the ship. Sevilla is in the midst of another rocky season. In domestic play, Sevilla is 15th with just two wins from 11 games. However, its record in Europe is always strong, regardless of league form.
Follow along below to get updates on all the major moments from the game as they happen.
Group B should start to take shape today
Arsenal is currently leading Group B of the Champions League by just one point over Lens. The French side will face PSV Eindhoven at the same time on Wednesday as the Gunners host third-placed Sevilla.
Sevilla's starting lineup features familiar foe
Diego Alonso opts for a traditional 4-2-3-1 for the matchup, as former Spurs winger Erik Lamela makes his return to north London:
- GK: Marko Dmitrović
- RB: Juanlu
- CB: Loic Bade
- CB: Nemanja Gudelj
- LB: Kike Salas
- LCM: Fernando
- RCM: Joan Jordan
- AM: Djibril Sow
- LW: Adria Pedrosa
- RW: Erik Lamela
- CF: Youssef En-Nesyri
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's starting XI
Eddie Nketiah misses tonight's match with an ankle injury:
- GK: David Raya
- RB: Ben White
- CB: William Saliba
- CB: Gabriel
- LB: Takehiro Tomiyasu
- CDM: Jorginho
- CM: Declan Rice
- CM: Kai Havertz
- RW: Bukayo Saka
- CF: Leandro Trossard
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
Key clash in the UEFA Champions League
It is another UEFA Champions League matchday. Arsenal hosts Sevilla in one of the biggest fixtures in matchday four. Arsenal leads the group with two wins from three games. That included a win over Sevilla in matchday three that sent the Spanish side to third in the group.
