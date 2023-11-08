The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, and you can follow the live updates here as Arsenal hosts Sevilla. Entering matchday four, Arsenal sits atop Group B. It has two wins and a loss following its three games, and that includes a win over Sevilla in the reverse fixture. Arsenal can take a major step toward qualification with a win at home on Wednesday.

Sevilla remains third in the group with two draws and a loss. Therefore, its chances of qualifying for the knockout stages depend on the results over the next three games. Three points, or even a draw, against Arsenal would be a huge gain for its hopes.

Coverage of the game is available on Paramount+. However, you can follow along here for live updates as Arsenal hosts Sevilla.

LIVE — Arsenal hosts Sevilla at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League

WHO: Arsenal (ENG) vs. Sevilla (ESP)

WHAT: UEFA Champions League — Group B — Matchday Four

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 8 — 3 p.m. ET

WHERE: Emirates Stadium, London, England

HOW TO WATCH (English): Match is available exclusively on Paramount+.

HOW TO WATCH (Spanish): ViX, Univision, TUDN.

This is Arsenal’s first game since the controversial loss at Newcastle. Before then, Arsenal fell against West Ham United in the EFL Cup. Mikel Arteta is hoping a win in Europe can right the ship. Sevilla is in the midst of another rocky season. In domestic play, Sevilla is 15th with just two wins from 11 games. However, its record in Europe is always strong, regardless of league form.

Follow along below to get updates on all the major moments from the game as they happen.