Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Álvaro Arbeloa faces problems as a Real Madrid star is reportedly upset with his playing time amid his uncertain future

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesAlvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival appeared to be the solution to Los Blancos’ recent challenges under Xabi Alonso. While the coach has delivered solid results in several matches, reports indicate he continues to face issues within the dressing room. Following the game against Valencia CF, one of Real Madrid‘s key players has expressed dissatisfaction with his limited playing time, amid his uncertain future with the team ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Daniel Carvajal is reportedly very upset with Arbeloa over his lack of playing time, having not featured for a single minute in Real Madrid’s last four matches. Despite returning from a serious knee injury, the veteran has been training with the team for just over a month and was visibly frustrated during the post-match drills with fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

Far from creating drama, Arbeloa decided to break his silence after the most recent game, clarifying the situation with Carvajal: I see Dani getting better and better in training. I’m not going to take any risks with him. Inside the dressing room, I don’t need to explain his importance—he’s always the first to speak before matches, and it’s important to have a reference like him. I’m sure he’ll find his best level with patience and hard work. He’s getting closer to being more influential.”

Although coach Arbeloa sought to make it clear that there is no drama surrounding Dani Carvajal, the veteran faces significant competition for his starting spot. Like the Spaniard, Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned from injury and is pushing for prominence. The Englishman was even reportedly promised a key role for the remainder of the season, casting serious doubt over the 34-year-old right back’s place in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid&#039;s Daniel Carvajal

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during a UEFA Champions League game.

Report: Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid renewal is not guaranteed

Since rejoining Real Madrid in 2013, Dani Carvajal has solidified his status as a club legend. As a key figure in the team, he has contributed to winning six UEFA Champions League titles, five FIFA Club World Cups, and numerous other trophies. Owing to his immense importance to Los Blancos, the Spaniard has risen to the role of team captain. However, his contract is set to expire in June 2026, and his renewal is reportedly not entirely guaranteed.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly lock in their first two signings and a priority target in the midfield for 2026-27

see also

Kylian Mbappé’s Real Madrid reportedly lock in their first two signings and a priority target in the midfield for 2026-27

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have growing doubts about whether to offer Dani Carvajal a contract renewal. Unlike cases such as Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić, the Spaniard has not yet been left to decide for himself whether to stay or move on. In addition, the player’s camp reports that they are not entirely sure he wants to continue at the club, as his limited role has not been justified by coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

As a true Real Madrid legend, Dani Carvajal’s departure would come as a total surprise, given that he has shown he still has more than enough quality to play an important role in the team. For that reason, the veteran could attract significant interest from several European clubs after the 2026 World Cup. However, the situation surrounding the 34-year-old could take another turn and see him remain at the club, as a contract renewal has not yet been ruled out.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo could be surpassed by current Real Madrid star, says coach and former teammate Arbeloa

Cristiano Ronaldo could be surpassed by current Real Madrid star, says coach and former teammate Arbeloa

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid head coach and former Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, stated that a current player of the team could end up surpassing the Portuguese legend.

Why aren’t Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in La Liga?

Why aren’t Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham playing for Real Madrid against Valencia in La Liga?

Set to face Valencia for a key La Liga game, Real Madrid won't be counting with stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Valencia face Real Madrid for the Matchday 23 of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Below is a complete guide with key details, including kickoff times and how fans can watch the match live on TV and via streaming services.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

After reaching an agreement with the PIF, Cristiano Ronaldo's return date with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo