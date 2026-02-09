Álvaro Arbeloa faces problems as a Real Madrid star is reportedly upset with his playing time amid his uncertain future

Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival appeared to be the solution to Los Blancos’ recent challenges under Xabi Alonso. While the coach has delivered solid results in several matches, reports indicate he continues to face issues within the dressing room. Following the game against Valencia CF, one of Real Madrid‘s key players has expressed dissatisfaction with his limited playing time, amid his uncertain future with the team ahead the 2026-27 season.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Daniel Carvajal is reportedly very upset with Arbeloa over his lack of playing time, having not featured for a single minute in Real Madrid’s last four matches. Despite returning from a serious knee injury, the veteran has been training with the team for just over a month and was visibly frustrated during the post-match drills with fitness coach Antonio Pintus.

Far from creating drama, Arbeloa decided to break his silence after the most recent game, clarifying the situation with Carvajal: “I see Dani getting better and better in training. I’m not going to take any risks with him. Inside the dressing room, I don’t need to explain his importance—he’s always the first to speak before matches, and it’s important to have a reference like him. I’m sure he’ll find his best level with patience and hard work. He’s getting closer to being more influential.”

Although coach Arbeloa sought to make it clear that there is no drama surrounding Dani Carvajal, the veteran faces significant competition for his starting spot. Like the Spaniard, Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned from injury and is pushing for prominence. The Englishman was even reportedly promised a key role for the remainder of the season, casting serious doubt over the 34-year-old right back’s place in the starting lineup.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid looks on during a UEFA Champions League game.

Report: Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid renewal is not guaranteed

Since rejoining Real Madrid in 2013, Dani Carvajal has solidified his status as a club legend. As a key figure in the team, he has contributed to winning six UEFA Champions League titles, five FIFA Club World Cups, and numerous other trophies. Owing to his immense importance to Los Blancos, the Spaniard has risen to the role of team captain. However, his contract is set to expire in June 2026, and his renewal is reportedly not entirely guaranteed.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have growing doubts about whether to offer Dani Carvajal a contract renewal. Unlike cases such as Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić, the Spaniard has not yet been left to decide for himself whether to stay or move on. In addition, the player’s camp reports that they are not entirely sure he wants to continue at the club, as his limited role has not been justified by coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

As a true Real Madrid legend, Dani Carvajal’s departure would come as a total surprise, given that he has shown he still has more than enough quality to play an important role in the team. For that reason, the veteran could attract significant interest from several European clubs after the 2026 World Cup. However, the situation surrounding the 34-year-old could take another turn and see him remain at the club, as a contract renewal has not yet been ruled out.