How to watch Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 WHAT CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Thursday, July 30, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, TUDN USA, ViX and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Costa Rica U20 head into this key group-stage matchup knowing a victory would secure their place in the next round. Despite their recent loss to Mexico, they remain in control of their qualification hopes.

Antigua and Barbuda U20, meanwhile, are on the brink of elimination after a 4-0 defeat to Guatemala and likely need a convincing win to keep their slim chances alive. With both teams still playing for something important, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Costa Rica U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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