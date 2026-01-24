Trending topics:
Messi’s Argentina teammate at risk of missing 2026 World Cup due to serious injury

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Argentina.

The months leading up to every World Cup are usually unique. While clubs continue competing for major trophies during that stretch, the game’s biggest stars are often especially cautious to avoid injuries that could rule them out of the FIFA tournament. Even so, there are always unfortunate exceptions. That could be the case for one of Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammates.

On Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Villarreal 2-0 on La Liga Matchday 21 thanks to two goals from Kylian Mbappe. With the score still level midway through the first half, Juan Foyth went down after his left leg appeared to get stuck in the turf.

Clearly in pain, the 28-year-old defender was treated by the club’s medical staff, who after examining him informed head coach Marcelino to prepare a substitution. At the 24-minute mark, Rafa Marin entered the match in place of Foyth.

“It appears, pending confirmation from the Yellow Submarine, to be a significant Achilles tendon injury,” Marca reported shortly afterward regarding the Argentine defender’s situation. “Tests are still pending to confirm the diagnosis.”

Juan Foyth of Villarreal CF is supported by medical staff as he’s substituted off the pitch due to an injury.

How long does recovery from an Achilles tendon injury take?

A ruptured Achilles tendon is widely considered, along with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the knee, one of the most serious injuries a soccer player can suffer. That is because it requires surgery, followed by a long and demanding rehabilitation process.

Bad news for Messi: Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffers absurd injury during Europa League clash

see also

Bad news for Messi: Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso suffers absurd injury during Europa League clash

In most cases, players need at least six months after Achilles tendon surgery before returning to competitive action. That is the most optimistic scenario, as full recovery can take up to a year for many athletes.

The 2026 World Cup seriously in doubt for Foyth

If the initial assessments are confirmed and Juan Foyth has indeed suffered a severe Achilles tendon injury, his presence at the 2026 World Cup would be all but ruled out. Argentina are set to open the tournament on June 16 against Algeria, which would leave the Villarreal defender with less than five months to recover.

Such an absence would pose a challenge for head coach Lionel Scaloni. While Foyth is not a top priority in the squad, with Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel holding more prominent roles at right back, his versatility — capable of playing both fullback and center back — makes him a valuable option. That flexibility gave him a strong chance of being included in Argentina‘s 26-man roster set to travel to North America this summer.

