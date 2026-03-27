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How to watch England vs Uruguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Harry Kane of England
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England
Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Uruguay on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO England vs Uruguay
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 11:45pm PT • Friday, March 27, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, FS1, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Momentum and pride will be on the line when two global powers, Uruguay and England, clash in a headline international friendly during this FIFA Matchday window, with both sides already securing their spots in the 2026 World Cup.

England, led by star striker Harry Kane, enters in strong form and looks to continue sharpening a squad widely viewed as a legitimate title threat, while Uruguay turns to Federico Valverde for a response after a tough 5-1 setback against the United States raised concerns about their current level.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch England vs Uruguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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