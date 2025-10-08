Lionel Messi could miss out on key ally: Argentina risks losing rising Serie A talent eyeing 2026 World Cup with another nation

As Lionel Messi looks to lead Argentina into what could be his final World Cup in 2026, an unexpected storm is brewing behind him. One of Serie A’s brightest young stars is reportedly on the verge of changing his national team allegiance — a decision that could see Argentina lose one of its most promising attacking talents.

He has become a revelation in Italy’s top flight, dazzling fans with his technique, vision, and maturity beyond his years. His rise has been nothing short of meteoric, yet it seems Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni hasn’t yet found room for him in a squad packed with creative attackers. And now, that oversight could cost La Albiceleste dearly.

Matías Soule, the 22-year-old Roma forward, has rapidly evolved into one of the most exciting young players in Italy. Despite his consistent brilliance for club and country at youth level, Soule has never received a senior call-up from Argentina.

According to LaRoma24, Soule’s agent Martín Guastadisegno confirmed that his client could soon take a drastic step: “He is working for international duty and is one of the only young Argentine talents who hasn’t been given a single minute of football yet. He’s becoming a leader at an important club like Roma, and he deserves a chance.”

Matías Soulé of AS Roma celebrates after scoring a goal

Guastadisegno went further, hinting that a change may be imminent. “His dream is to play in a World Cup. He is an Italo-Argentine, and I don’t know what might happen if the situation with Argentina doesn’t change. It’s all up in the air at the moment. What I can say is that legally, he has the option to play for Italy, and he is available.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy calling ahead of next year’s World Cup?

Soule, who was born in Argentina but holds Italian citizenship through ancestry, is now reportedly being closely monitored by Italy’s national team. He previously declined an approach from Luciano Spalletti ahead of Euro 2024, preferring to wait for Argentina. But two years on, patience seems to be running thin.

His form for Roma this season makes his exclusion from Argentina’s squad even more baffling. In just six league appearances, the young winger has already contributed three goals and two assists, including a standout performance in the comeback win over Fiorentina, where he both scored and assisted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the eyes of many Italian pundits, his consistency makes him a perfect fit for Gennaro Gattuso’s Azzurri — a team hungry for attacking creativity. Italy has a long tradition of welcoming Argentine-born players, from Mauro Camoranesi to Mateo Retegui, and Soule could be the next name on that prestigious list.