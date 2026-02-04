Lionel Messi linked to potential Inter Miami exit as another club reveals 2027 plans to sign him

Lionel Messi’s retirement has been a topic of discussion for years. However, the Argentine doesn’t seem to be slowing down, even while playing in a non-European league. His influence at Inter Miami has been immense, guiding the club to the MLS title last season.

Rumors about Messi’s next move rarely gain traction, as he hardly ever hints at his plans. This time, however, it was the club doing the talking. Juan Manuel Medina, vice president of Newell’s—Leo’s childhood team—has positioned the club as a potential destination, signaling their interest in bringing him back.

Medina said to TN: “We are working for Leo to play in Newell’s in the first semester of 2027, but there isn’t much more than that for now. It’s a project that exceeds Newell’s. It’s a project from the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football.”

What club would Messi find?

There’s no denying that Messi knows exactly where he would be headed: his childhood club. It’s the team where he played in the youth divisions before moving to Barcelona, and the club whose jersey he wore to honor Diego Maradona after his death, even while he was still playing in Spain.

Messi honored Diego Maradona with his jersey (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Newell’s have been under very poor conditions for years. The club hasn’t had strong leadership at the top, but it’s now aiming for a brighter future. Medina’s party was chosen to command the club last December, hoping for a return to glorious days.

The season has started poorly, with Newell’s failing to secure a victory in their first three matches and the outlook not looking promising. One intriguing possibility for Messi would be the famous derby against Rosario Central. If he were to play, he would face his friend Ángel Di María, who joined the club from Benfica last year to finish his career.

Messi’s contract situation with Inter Miami

Messi surprised everybody when Inter Miami announced a contract extension last year. After years of signing for just one or two seasons, he committed to ending his career there when he signed through 2028, at age 41.

A potential move to Newell’s would not be to finish his career there. The Argentine club reportedly intends to sign him on loan for the first half of the season so he could play in his home country for the first time. But that seems unlikely based on what he said when he renewed his contract with the Herons.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality, playing in this stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here,” Messi said last year at the Miami Freedom Park site.