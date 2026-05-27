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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly target Gabriel Sara as Brazil star also wanted in Premier League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray.

Fresh off leading Al Nassr to a historic Saudi Pro League championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has shifted his focus entirely to his upcoming World Cup campaign in North America. Behind the scenes, however, the Riyadh-based club’s front office is already aggressively working to bolster its roster for next season. Recent transfer market reports indicate that Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara could be the next high-profile star headed to the Gulf.

According to Turkish transfer insider Erdal Bozkurt, Al Nassr have submitted an official €30 million ($32.6 million) package to Galatasaray for Sara. The lucrative proposal also reportedly includes a 20% sell-on clause, ensuring the Turkish giants would profit from any future transfer involving the player.

Securing the signature of the former Norwich City standout will be no easy task for the Saudi champions, however. Sara is currently attracting intense interest from a handful of elite English Premier League clubs eager to lure him back to the UK.

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Per reporting from London-based outlet Football Insider, Sara has long been established as the primary transfer target for Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s side prepared to push aggressively to finalize a deal this summer.

Gabriel Sara of Galatasary. (Getty Images)

Gabriel Sara of Galatasary. (Getty Images)

Additionally, the report indicates that Leeds United are closely monitoring the situation. Despite the competing interest, Sara’s personal transfer priority is reportedly a move to Aston Villa, following the Birmingham club’s recent triumph as UEFA Europa League champions.

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Cristiano Ronaldo sees conflicting reports emerge: Is Al-Nassr really targeting Luis Milla, La Liga’s second-highest assist provider behind Lamine Yamal?

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Cristiano Ronaldo sees conflicting reports emerge: Is Al-Nassr really targeting Luis Milla, La Liga’s second-highest assist provider behind Lamine Yamal?

How could Sara help Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

Injecting a player with Sara’s rare tactical flexibility would be a massive coup for the Al Nassr hierarchy. His consistent productivity in the Super Lig since joining Galatasaray—tallying seven goals and 12 assists across 58 appearances—highlights a dynamic skill set that would instantly elevate the Riyadh club’s midfield engine room.

The Brazilian’s elite playmaking vision makes him an ideal partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. Sara’s exceptional passing range and lethal ball-striking remain his greatest attributes.

As a proven specialist over long-range free kicks and corner deliveries, his precision from set-pieces would serve as a constant aerial weapon for Ronaldo inside the penalty box.

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Al Nassr currently rely heavily on Croatian veteran Marcelo Brozovic as the anchor of its midfield. Sara would provide the squad with a much younger alternative who shares those exact same elite distribution qualities.

Fleshing out a deep midfield roster has become an absolute necessity for Al Nassr. Brozovic was sidelined with an injury during the critical final stretch of the season, forcing him to miss both the heartbreaking AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka and the triumphant Saudi Pro League title-clincher against Damac.

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