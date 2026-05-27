Neymar Jr. receives praise from Vinicius Jr ahead the 2026 World Cup: ‘Is our idol. I’ve always had a deep affection for him’

In the midst of a season full of doubts about his physical condition, Neymar Jr. has received a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup. With his vision of the game and great technical ability, he is expected to have an important role in the national team, but from the bench. Following this, Vinícius Júnior revealed details about the 34-year-old star’s anguish over not being called up, while also praising his great legacy with the national team.

“Neymar is our idol. I have always had enormous affection for him, and he always defended me a lot too. After every call-up, Neymar would tell me: ‘damn it, Ancelotti didn’t call me up again, I’m really sad.’ But I would always tell him that the old man trusted him and that when the time came, he would take Ney… He always gave us a lot of morale. Being able to play with him again is going to be an honor,” Vinicius Jr. revealed, via Caze TV.

Since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in May 2025, Neymar Jr. has not been called up on any occasion, with Lucas Paquetá, Rodrygo, and Raphinha being preferred as attacking midfielders, leaving no place for the 34-year-old star. However, the head coach has decided to call him back to the national team, making it clear that he considers him fit for top-level competition and praising his strong role in the dressing room.

Unlike previous World Cup editions, Neymar is expected to have a secondary role with Brazil. Both Matheus Cunha and Lucas Paquetá have proven to be key figures for Carlo Ancelotti, contributing defensive commitment and scoring power. However, the 34-year-old star still offers a level of creative quality that no one else in the squad provides, meaning he could still play an important role from the bench.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar Jr.’s presence could boost Vinicius Jr. impact with Brazil

Vinícius Júnior has become one of the best players in the world, shining for Real Madrid. However, he has not managed to stand out with Brazil, scoring only eight goals and providing eight assists in 47 matches. Although the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti seemed key to boosting his best version, he has not significantly improved his impact either. Because of this, the presence of Neymar could be decisive in unlocking his best form.

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Neither Matheus Cunha nor Lucas Paquetá have managed to establish themselves as truly differential creative hubs for Brazil. In contrast, Neymar is a player who attracts multiple defenders, freeing Vinícius Júnior on the wing so he can operate with more freedom. In addition, the 34-year-old star can deliver precise through balls and brilliantly identify passing lanes. With this, the 25-year-old star would have better scoring opportunities.