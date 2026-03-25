Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

Lionel Messi will be the face of Argentina‘s 2026 World Cup campaign in North America, with the tournament expected to be the final major competition of his career. With the March international friendlies serving as one of the last tests before the roster is set, reports have emerged claiming that Messi headlines a group of 21 players already locked into head coach Lionel Scaloni‘s plans.

Argentina will face Mauritania on Friday, March 27, and Zambia on Tuesday, March 31, in what will be among the final opportunities for players on the bubble to make their case for a World Cup spot. Scaloni has repeatedly stated that only Lionel Messi has his place guaranteed, while the remaining 25 spots are still up for grabs.

However, as reported by ESPN Argentina, Scaloni already has 21 names locked in for the Albiceleste’s World Cup squad. While Messi leads the list, the core group also includes several key members of the side that lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

The matches against the two African nations will not be the only factor in the final decisions, as players will also have the opportunity to impress Scaloni during the training camp on home soil. Depending on how individuals adapt to the tactical setup and build chemistry with their teammates, just five spots remain open ahead of the official roster announcement in May.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s training session.

Argentina’s 21 confirmed list

The 21 names reportedly locked in by Scaloni, organized by position and team, are the following:

see also Lionel Messi shares World Cup ‘dream remains intact’ message ahead of Argentina March friendlies

Goalkeepers: Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (O. Marseille), and Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid).

(Aston Villa), (O. Marseille), and (Atletico Madrid). Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (O. Lyon), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), and Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

(Atletico Madrid), (River Plate), (O. Lyon), (Tottenham Hotspur), (Benfica), and (Manchester United) Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), and Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid).

(Inter Miami), (Chelsea), (Liverpool), (Boca Juniors), (Bayer Leverkusen), (Atletico Madrid), (Atletico Madrid), (Como), and (Atletico Madrid). Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

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Who is battling for a place in Argentina’s squad?

Compared to the squad that won the 2022 World Cup, Argentina still appear to need one left back, one left-footed center back, one midfielder and one additional forward, with a fifth slot remaining flexible depending on squad needs. For the left back position, the race appears open among World Cup winner Marcos Acuna, Gabriel Rojas and Valentin Barco, the latter of whom has also been used in midfield during his time in France.

At center back, Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi and Olympique Marseille’s Facundo Medina are the primary candidates for the remaining spot, with Medina holding an edge thanks to his versatility. The battle in midfield appears to be between Franco Mastantuono and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, with Mastantuono having lost some ground due to his performances at Real Madrid.

Finally, the third forward spot behind Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez remains wide open. The leading candidates appear to be Palmeiras’ Jose Luis Lopez and RC Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli, who is currently among the top scorers in Ligue 1.

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