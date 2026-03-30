Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez reportedly rejects Rodri Hernández move, shifts focus to Enzo Fernandez

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Rodrigo Hernandez of Manchester City and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.
© Angel Martinez/Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesRodrigo Hernandez of Manchester City and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Rodri Hernández has established as one of the best players at Manchester City, playing a key role in their historic UEFA Champions League title. Given his contractual situation, the Spaniard had been linked as a potential reinforcement for Real Madrid. However, president Florentino Pérez has reportedly rejected the veteran midfielder, turning his attention instead to Enzo Fernández.

After going through several seasons marked by injuries, Rodri Hernández now appears to be regaining physical consistency at Manchester City. In response, they are reportedly prioritizing a contract renewal, as his current deal runs until 2027. However, the Spaniard has made it clear that he remains open to a return to Spain, publicly opening the door to Real Madrid. As a result, his future remains uncertain.

According to Radio Marca, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has decided to rule out the signing of Rodri Hernández. Instead, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. With a contract running until 2032 and having cost €120 million, the Blues could demand a very high transfer fee, as at 25 years old he is already one of the best midfielders in the world.

Enzo Fernández has hinted that he could leave Chelsea in the summer, stating that it will be ‘seen after the World Cup.’ Alongside this, the Argentine spoke live with influencer Marcos Giles, giving another nod to Real Madrid: I would like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid, it reminds me of Buenos Aires. I would live in Madrid… I manage in English, but I would be better with Spanish.”

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

As an undisputed starter and captain of Chelsea, Real Madrid would need to engage in a strong negotiation. However, Enzo Fernández has revealed that there are still no talks with Los Blancos. Therefore, the Blues remain confident in retaining the Argentine, who is a structural pillar of the project, balancing the team both offensively and defensively.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe cites Cristiano Ronaldo amid Real Madrid criticism over 2026 World Cup preparation

see also

Kylian Mbappe cites Cristiano Ronaldo amid Real Madrid criticism over 2026 World Cup preparation

Not only Enzo: Real Madrid reportedly chases two midfielders

While Real Madrid boast several stars in midfield, they have struggled to maintain organization within the team. Because of this, they have reportedly decided to remain open to reinforcements, with Enzo Fernández as one of the main candidates. However, Los Blancos are also said to have two midfielders high on their priority list: Nico Paz and Kees Smit.

According to Francisco José Delgado via Cadena SER, Real Madrid are aiming to activate the €9 million buy-back clause for Nico Paz from Como 1907. After impressing in Serie A, the Argentine could have the opportunity to earn his place in the starting lineup. Alongside this, they are targeting Smit from AZ Alkmaar, who could arrive for around €50 million.

With this in mind, Real Madrid may not feel pressured to complete the signing of Enzo Fernández. As a result, they could look for the Argentine to push Chelsea for a move, lowering his transfer fee. If the English side hold firm, Los Blancos still have multiple options, ensuring they will secure reinforcements one way or another.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Nico Paz tops Real Madrid’s reported three-player re-sign list for 2026-27 season push

Nico Paz tops Real Madrid’s reported three-player re-sign list for 2026-27 season push

Having established as one of the top players in Serie A, Nico Paz has caught the attention of several European clubs. As a result, the Argentine is reportedly at the top of a list of three players that Real Madrid are looking to sign for the 2026–27 season.

Kylian Mbappe cites Cristiano Ronaldo amid Real Madrid criticism over 2026 World Cup preparation

Kylian Mbappe cites Cristiano Ronaldo amid Real Madrid criticism over 2026 World Cup preparation

Amid the scrutiny he's received over his preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe addressed the situation by mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

Vinicius in doubt for Croatia clash, adding to Brazil worries after Raphinha’s injury as early diagnosis emerges

The spotlight on Brazil has intensified dramatically in recent days, with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha unexpectedly finding themselves at the center of growing uncertainty.

Nicolás Paz’s return to Real Madrid not secured as Como keep hopes alive

Nicolás Paz’s return to Real Madrid not secured as Como keep hopes alive

Como sporting director doesn't think Nicolás Paz going from Italy to Real Madrid is confirmed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo