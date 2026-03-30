Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez reportedly rejects Rodri Hernández move, shifts focus to Enzo Fernandez

Rodri Hernández has established as one of the best players at Manchester City, playing a key role in their historic UEFA Champions League title. Given his contractual situation, the Spaniard had been linked as a potential reinforcement for Real Madrid. However, president Florentino Pérez has reportedly rejected the veteran midfielder, turning his attention instead to Enzo Fernández.

After going through several seasons marked by injuries, Rodri Hernández now appears to be regaining physical consistency at Manchester City. In response, they are reportedly prioritizing a contract renewal, as his current deal runs until 2027. However, the Spaniard has made it clear that he remains open to a return to Spain, publicly opening the door to Real Madrid. As a result, his future remains uncertain.

According to Radio Marca, Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, has decided to rule out the signing of Rodri Hernández. Instead, Los Blancos have turned their attention to Enzo Fernández from Chelsea. With a contract running until 2032 and having cost €120 million, the Blues could demand a very high transfer fee, as at 25 years old he is already one of the best midfielders in the world.

Enzo Fernández has hinted that he could leave Chelsea in the summer, stating that it will be ‘seen after the World Cup.’ Alongside this, the Argentine spoke live with influencer Marcos Giles, giving another nod to Real Madrid: “I would like to live in Spain. I really like Madrid, it reminds me of Buenos Aires. I would live in Madrid… I manage in English, but I would be better with Spanish.”

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea.

As an undisputed starter and captain of Chelsea, Real Madrid would need to engage in a strong negotiation. However, Enzo Fernández has revealed that there are still no talks with Los Blancos. Therefore, the Blues remain confident in retaining the Argentine, who is a structural pillar of the project, balancing the team both offensively and defensively.

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Not only Enzo: Real Madrid reportedly chases two midfielders

While Real Madrid boast several stars in midfield, they have struggled to maintain organization within the team. Because of this, they have reportedly decided to remain open to reinforcements, with Enzo Fernández as one of the main candidates. However, Los Blancos are also said to have two midfielders high on their priority list: Nico Paz and Kees Smit.

According to Francisco José Delgado via Cadena SER, Real Madrid are aiming to activate the €9 million buy-back clause for Nico Paz from Como 1907. After impressing in Serie A, the Argentine could have the opportunity to earn his place in the starting lineup. Alongside this, they are targeting Smit from AZ Alkmaar, who could arrive for around €50 million.

With this in mind, Real Madrid may not feel pressured to complete the signing of Enzo Fernández. As a result, they could look for the Argentine to push Chelsea for a move, lowering his transfer fee. If the English side hold firm, Los Blancos still have multiple options, ensuring they will secure reinforcements one way or another.

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