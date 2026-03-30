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Christian Pulisic set for offensive boost as AC Milan reportedly near Andrej Kostic arrival

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, AC Milan have struggled with serious attacking issues, finding it difficult to convert chances into goals. Amid Christian Pulisic’s drop in scoring form, the midfield has had to step up, leading the offensive efforts. Looking to improve their goal-scoring output and build for the future, the Rossoneri have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Andrej Kostić.

According to Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have reached an agreement with FK Partizan Belgrade to secure the signing of Andrej Kostić. Backing his youth, the Rossoneri will pay a €3.5 million transfer fee, along with €4.5 million in bonuses and a percentage of a future sale. With this, Christian Pulisic could gain a promising attacking partner, as the club looks to improve its scoring output.

At just 19 years old, Andrej Kostić has already impress at FK Partizan Belgrade. After scoring 11 goals in 34 games, the Montenegrin has established as the team’s second-leading scorer. Despite this, he wouldn’t be an immediate solution to the Rossoneri’s problems as he will be move back and forth repeatedly between the U23s and the senior squad, reports Matteo Moretto.

Christian Pulisic could play a key role in Filip Kostić’s adaptation at AC Milan. As one of the team’s leaders, the USMNT star could look to ease his integration during preseason, helping him adjust to Massimiliano Allegri’s overall system. Because of this, the Montenegrin could still earn a spot in the rotation, showcasing his scoring ability and versatility in attack.

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Kostic could face off against Francesco Camarda for a spot at AC Milan

Despite Andrej Kostić potentially arriving as a highly promising young talent, he may not have his place at AC Milan fully secured. Like the Montenegrin, the club also have Francesco Camarda, who is considered a long-term project by the front office. Therefore, the 19-year-old striker could compete directly with the young Italian during preseason, aiming to earn a role in Massimiliano Allegri’s rotation.

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Christian Pulisic remains positive amid his rough patch at AC Milan: ‘Better now than in the summer’

With this in mind, Kostić or Camarda could be sent out on loan from the Rossoneri, seeking minutes and prominence they might not get under Allegri. While the Montenegrin could face difficulties finding a destination, the Italian striker is already attracting interest from Parma, where he could have significant playing time in Serie A, as per Nicolò Schira.

Pulisic may still receive a stellar striker in AC Milan

Christian Pulisic could still receive a reliable reinforcement in attack. While Filip Kostić and Francesco Camarda are bets for the future, they may not become immediate starters. Looking to boost the USMNT star’s performances, AC Milan are targeting Santiago Castro of Bologna, Mateo Retegui of Al-Qadsiah, or Moise Kean of ACF Fiorentina, all players with Serie A experience, reports Nicolò Schira.

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