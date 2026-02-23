Lionel Messi could face Antoine Griezmann in 2026 MLS as World Cup winner nears move to Inter Miami rivals

Lionel Messi’s arrival to Major League Soccer in 2023 prompted a significant boost not only for Inter Miami CF but also for the league itself, which has since drawn increased attention from European stars. Now Antoine Griezmann appears poised to follow that trend, as the World Cup winner is reportedly nearing a move to one of Miami’s rivals.

As reported by Tom Bogert of The Athletic, Orlando City SC are in advanced talks to sign Griezmann. Discussions, primarily held with Atlético Madrid, have progressed toward a potential transfer fee for the French star, who is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Eastern Conference side.

Griezmann, currently 34, has long been a target for MLS clubs, including Inter Miami, who are now unable to sign him because all three Designated Player slots are filled by Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and new addition Germán Berterame. In Orlando City’s case, Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić occupy two DP spots, with Griezmann lined up to take the remaining one.

Compared to other MLS teams that have shown interest, Orlando appear to hold the edge in several areas. First, sporting director and general manager Ricardo Moreira has been working extensively on the deal, traveling to Spain multiple times, and with MLS discovery rights on the Frenchman, the club would have priority to secure his signature.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid.

When could Messi and Griezmann face each other?

One key factor is timing. According to The Athletic, Orlando City are pushing to finalize the signing before March 26, when the MLS primary transfer window closes. Despite sitting outside the top spots in La Liga, Atlético Madrid are on a strong run in the Copa del Rey semifinals after defeating FC Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg, and they are also competing in the Champions League playoffs against Club Brugge.

If the transfer is completed within that window, Messi and Griezmann could meet in the 2026 MLS season. The first Florida derby is scheduled for this weekend at Exploria Stadium, while the second matchup between Inter Miami and Orlando City is set for May 2 at Miami Freedom Park, a potential stage for the Argentine and French stars to face off.

Messi has already squared off against some of the league’s biggest names, including Thomas Müller with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup play, and Son Heung‑min with Los Angeles FC in the season opener, a match that set attendance records. If Griezmann arrives, it would create another marquee showdown between two World Cup-winning superstars whose quality remains unquestioned.

Another World Cup champion could join MLS

Griezmann remains an important figure in Atlético Madrid’s squad, meaning a move to Orlando City would represent a major boost for the Florida club, potentially delivering immediate results. His résumé would also add him to a distinguished list of players who have both played in MLS and lifted the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann of France kisses the World Cup trophy.

Ordered by nationality, some of the stars who have spent part of their careers in MLS and won the sport’s most prestigious trophy include:

Argentina : Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), and Thiago Almada (first to win it while playing in MLS with Atlanta United FC)..

: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), and Thiago Almada (first to win it while playing in MLS with Atlanta United FC).. Brazil : Kaká (Orlando City), Kléberson (Philadelphia Union), Denílson (FC Dallas), and Branco (MetroStars).

: Kaká (Orlando City), Kléberson (Philadelphia Union), Denílson (FC Dallas), and Branco (MetroStars). France : Youri Djorkaeff (NY Red Bulls), Thierry Henry (NY Red Bulls), Blaise Matuidi (Inter Miami), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), and Hugo Lloris (LAFC).

: Youri Djorkaeff (NY Red Bulls), Thierry Henry (NY Red Bulls), Blaise Matuidi (Inter Miami), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), and Hugo Lloris (LAFC). Germany : Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire).

: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire). Italy : Andrea Pirlo (NYCFC), Alessandro Nesta (Montreal Impact), and Andrea Barzagli (Portland Timbers).

: Andrea Pirlo (NYCFC), Alessandro Nesta (Montreal Impact), and Andrea Barzagli (Portland Timbers). Spain: David Villa (NYCFC), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami), and Jordi Alba (Inter Miami).

