Lionel Messi could face major setback with Argentina’s limited preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi will enter the 2026 World Cup carrying the weight of defending champion for the first time in his career, tasked with leading Argentina in pursuit of back-to-back titles following the triumph in Qatar. But the legendary forward could be heading into the tournament facing a significant handicap, with the Albiceleste’s preparation schedule increasingly at risk of falling apart.

Under normal circumstances, national teams not involved in playoff fixtures would have up to four friendly matches across the March and May/June international windows before the competition kicks off. While several federations have already confirmed their schedules and venues, Argentina find themselves in a far more precarious position.

For the upcoming March window, the centerpiece was set to be the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain, scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. However, the escalating tensions in the country have thrown those plans into disarray, with the venue now very much up in the air, even as both the Argentine and Spanish federations push to preserve the original date.

Further complicating matters, Argentina had also been slated to take part in the Qatar Football Festival alongside Spain, Serbia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the host nation, with a friendly against Qatar penciled in for Tuesday, March 31. But the Qatar Football Association has since announced the postponement of all tournaments, competitions and matches “effective from today and until further notice,” effectively wiping the event off the calendar.

What about the next international window?

With the Qatar friendly all but off the table, Argentina are racing against the clock to find both a replacement opponent and a venue for an additional match. As things stand, the Finalissima against Spain, itself still subject to logistical uncertainty, could end up being the only game on Argentina’s March schedule.

Looking further ahead, the plan had been to arrange friendly matches between June 1 and 10 against Mexico and Honduras, in Las Vegas and Miami respectively, as final tune-ups before the World Cup. However, as reported by TyC Sports, both of those fixtures have also fallen through, meaning that, at this point, the Finalissima could be the only preparation game before Argentina’s World Cup group stage opener against Algeria on June 16.

Argentina already struggled to organize friendlies

Given their status as one of the world’s elite national teams and the pulling power of Lionel Messi, one might assume arranging friendlies would be a straightforward task for Argentina. In practice, the AFA has repeatedly struggled to put games together, and the most recent example is not far back.

During the November international window, Argentina were set to travel to Angola for a friendly tied to the celebration of the African nation’s 50th anniversary of independence. Reports from Sport News Africa later revealed that the Angolan Football Federation paid approximately €12 million (around $12.7 million USD) to host the match, with Messi’s participation listed as one of the conditions of the deal.

That ultimately proved to be the only friendly of that window, after L’Équipe reported that Morocco, a late candidate to host Argentina, turned down the possibility after the AFA reportedly requested around €10 million to make the trip. With Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Angola representing Argentina’s most recent friendly opposition, the concern is no longer just about the quality of preparation, it is about whether there will be enough games at all.