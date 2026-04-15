Mbappe reaches 70 Champions League goals at 27: How many did Messi, Ronaldo have at the same age?

Kylian Mbappe’s scoring run during the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid has put him in the conversation with the all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The French forward scored this Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League and now sits sixth on the all-time scoring list with 70 goals.

What stands out most about the French forward is how quickly he has climbed the rankings: Mbappe reached that mark at just 27 years and 116 days, surpassing the career totals of other legends such as Thomas Muller, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

That milestone puts Mbappe in direct competition with the two defining stars of this century, Messi and Ronaldo. They remain the top scorers in Champions League history, but Kylian is on track to seriously challenge their records.

At the same age Mbappe is now, neither Messi nor Ronaldo had reached 70 goals in the competition. At 27 years and 116 days, the Argentine forward had scored 68 Champions League goals, while the Portuguese star had just 38.

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In terms of efficiency, Lionel Messi holds the edge. By the time he reached 68 goals, the then-Barcelona player had done so in 88 matches, averaging 0.77 goals per game. Mbappe follows with an average of 0.71, with 70 goals in 98 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo, at that same age, had scored 38 goals in 80 matches, for an average of 0.47.

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All-time Champions League top scorers:

1- Cristiano Ronaldo – 140 goals

2- Lionel Messi – 129 goals

3- Robert Lewandowski – 109 goals

4- Karim Benzema – 90 goals

5- Raul Gonzalez – 71 goals

6- Kylian Mbappe – 70 goals

7- Thomas Muller – 57 goals

8- Erling Haaland – 57 goals

9- Ruud van Nistelrooy – 57 goals

10- Harry Kane – 51 goals

Mbappe makes history in Europe

Despite Real Madrid’s elimination against Bayern Munich, Kylian Mbappe still has plenty of reasons to be satisfied with his performances. He is, and very likely will remain, the top scorer in this edition of the UEFA Champions League with 15 goals in 11 matches.

Only three players had previously reached that total in a single edition of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the all-time record, having done it three times, including the single-season mark of 17 goals. Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have each reached 15 once.

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However, this Wednesday the French forward achieved something that not even Ronaldo or Messi managed during their peak years in Europe. Mbappe became the only player in Champions League history to score 10 away goals in a single season — and he did it without even reaching the semifinals of the tournament, underlining his remarkable performance this campaign.

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