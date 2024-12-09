The FIFPRO Men’s World XI for 2024 has been revealed, marking the first time neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have been included. The team, selected by over 28,000 footballers worldwide, reflects the current landscape of elite football.

Messi’s and Ronaldo’s absence from the FIFPRO World XI is noteworthy, following their omission from recent Ballon d’Or and The Best awards. Despite this, both players remain highly influential, with Messi’s recent Copa América victory highlighting his continued success.

Real Madrid‘s six representatives highlight their remarkable 2023-24 season, culminating in La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Manchester City, four-time consecutive Premier League champions, also features prominently, with three players selected. Liverpool and PSG each have one representative (Van Dijk and Mbappé respectively, before Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid).

The 2024 FIFPRO World XI

The FIFPRO World XI, formed in a 3-4-3 formation, features a surprising inclusion: retired Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The 34-year-old’s outstanding final season secured his place in the team. The full lineup is:

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Ederson (Manchester City) Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Rodri (Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Rodri (Manchester City) Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappé (PSG/Real Madrid), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Barcelona’s absence and team selection

The absence of any Barcelona players in the FIFPRO World XI is notable, particularly given their strong talent pool and recent history of prominent players being included in the team. The absence of Barcelona players highlights the team’s relatively weaker season in comparison to others in the final selection. The selection process emphasized individual performance, potentially overshadowing overall team success.

The 2024 FIFPRO World XI showcases a shift in the football landscape. The absence of Messi and Ronaldo reflects a changing of the guard, with younger stars like Bellingham and Haaland, along with established players like De Bruyne, solidifying their place among the elite. Real Madrid’s dominance in the selection underscores their recent success. The FIFPRO team is a representation of footballing talent, not necessarily reflective of the most successful team.