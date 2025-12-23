Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate is tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal smiling during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal smiling during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing an outstanding period with Portugal, having won two UEFA Nations League titles and solidifying the team as a top contender heading into the 2026 World Cup. The roster brims with star players. In this context, one of Ronaldo’s closest teammates might be on the verge of a surprising club change, as reports suggest he could move to Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

Rúben Neves has firmly established himself as one of Al Hilal’s standout players, consistently delivering impressive performances. However, the Portuguese midfielder’s contract runs until June 2026, and former player Sami Al-Jaber speculates that Neves might move to Real Madrid. I fear that Neves will move from Al Hilal to Real Madrid for free when his contract with the team ends at the end of this season,” he said, via MBC channel.

While Al-Jaber anticipates his potential move to Real Madrid, he also notes that other teams are vying for his signature. There are Premier League clubs that want to sign Neves, and the contracts they are offering him are for three years, meaning until he turns 31. There is Real Madrid, and I am sure there are other clubs.” Although Neves could leave as a free agent, he remains open to departing in January 2026, which would bring a financial return for Al Hilal.

As a player with a profile quite similar to Federico Valverde, his potential arrival at Real Madrid might not be very logical. The Spanish side is not looking for a box-to-box profile; instead, they are seeking a creative midfielder akin to Toni Kroos, which Rúben Neves does not offer. Furthermore, no Spanish outlet has reported interest from Los Blancos, in contrast to some Premier League sides that have maintained their interest in the Portuguese star.

Al Hilal&#039;s Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves of team Al-Hilal FC warms up.

Ruben Neves could emerge as a key star at Manchester United

Despite Rúben Neves choosing to move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, the Portuguese midfielder has remained a pivotal player for Al Hilal and continues to shine with the national team. Since his arrival, the 28-year-old star has played a critical role in securing four trophies for the club. In this context, a move to Manchester United could be the perfect opportunity for him to return to Europe’s elite at the right age.

Advertisement
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

see also

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester United have been monitoring Rúben Neves for several years. His non-contract renewal with Al Hilal has rekindled the Red Devils’ interest in him, viewing him as an ideal contender to compete with Casemiro for a midfield position. After his impressive performances at Wolverhampton, the Portuguese international has attracted strong interest not only from United but also from several other English clubs.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA Ranking update leaves Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal and Top 10 unchanged ahead of 2026 World Cup

With just 6 months left before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the FIFA Ranking has been updated, leaving Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and the Top 10 positions unchanged.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Portugal national team ahead of the January transfer window.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo holding Portugal back? Teammate Bruno Fernandes drops mic with firm eight-word response

Is Cristiano Ronaldo holding Portugal back? Teammate Bruno Fernandes drops mic with firm eight-word response

Portugal’s World Cup qualification has prompted a narrative that refuses to disappear: is the team more fluid, more dynamic, without its greatest ever goalscorer, Ronaldo? Fernandes has now addressed that debate directly.

Messi’s potential return to Barcelona sparks honest admission from Pedri: ‘Without a doubt’

Messi’s potential return to Barcelona sparks honest admission from Pedri: ‘Without a doubt’

Pedri addressed the rumors surrounding a potential return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo