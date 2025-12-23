Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate is tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2026-27 season

Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing an outstanding period with Portugal, having won two UEFA Nations League titles and solidifying the team as a top contender heading into the 2026 World Cup. The roster brims with star players. In this context, one of Ronaldo’s closest teammates might be on the verge of a surprising club change, as reports suggest he could move to Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

Rúben Neves has firmly established himself as one of Al Hilal’s standout players, consistently delivering impressive performances. However, the Portuguese midfielder’s contract runs until June 2026, and former player Sami Al-Jaber speculates that Neves might move to Real Madrid. “I fear that Neves will move from Al Hilal to Real Madrid for free when his contract with the team ends at the end of this season,” he said, via MBC channel.

While Al-Jaber anticipates his potential move to Real Madrid, he also notes that other teams are vying for his signature. “There are Premier League clubs that want to sign Neves, and the contracts they are offering him are for three years, meaning until he turns 31. There is Real Madrid, and I am sure there are other clubs.” Although Neves could leave as a free agent, he remains open to departing in January 2026, which would bring a financial return for Al Hilal.

As a player with a profile quite similar to Federico Valverde, his potential arrival at Real Madrid might not be very logical. The Spanish side is not looking for a box-to-box profile; instead, they are seeking a creative midfielder akin to Toni Kroos, which Rúben Neves does not offer. Furthermore, no Spanish outlet has reported interest from Los Blancos, in contrast to some Premier League sides that have maintained their interest in the Portuguese star.

Ruben Neves of team Al-Hilal FC warms up.

Ruben Neves could emerge as a key star at Manchester United

Despite Rúben Neves choosing to move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, the Portuguese midfielder has remained a pivotal player for Al Hilal and continues to shine with the national team. Since his arrival, the 28-year-old star has played a critical role in securing four trophies for the club. In this context, a move to Manchester United could be the perfect opportunity for him to return to Europe’s elite at the right age.

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester United have been monitoring Rúben Neves for several years. His non-contract renewal with Al Hilal has rekindled the Red Devils’ interest in him, viewing him as an ideal contender to compete with Casemiro for a midfield position. After his impressive performances at Wolverhampton, the Portuguese international has attracted strong interest not only from United but also from several other English clubs.