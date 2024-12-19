On Tuesday, Alejandro Garnacho claimed the prestigious Puskás Award during FIFA’s annual The Best ceremony. The 20-year-old, who chose to represent Argentina despite being born in Spain, was recognized for his spectacular overhead kick against Everton in a Premier League match. The goal, hailed as one of the most remarkable of the season, earned him the title of Best Goal of the Year.

While Garnacho’s moment in the spotlight has solidified his place among the football elite, his current situation at Manchester United tells a different story. Once a key figure in United’s lineup, holding down the left wing, the young forward has seen his fortunes change drastically under new management.

The dismissal of Erik Ten Hag and the subsequent appointment of Rubén Amorim as head coach has reshaped the team’s dynamics, leaving Garnacho out of favor. Over the weekend, Garnacho wasn’t just left out of the starting eleven; he wasn’t even on the bench. Watching the Manchester derby from the stands, the absence of the Puskás winner raised eyebrows, particularly given the high stakes of the match against Pep Guardiola’s City.

Amorim’s decision to bench Garnacho stems from training observations leading up to the derby. Instead, the coach opted to field Amad Diallo, who played a pivotal role in United’s dramatic 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Diallo directly influenced both goals, earning a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted in the 88th minute to equalize. Just two minutes later, Diallo himself scored the decisive goal, cementing his place in Amorim’s plans and further complicating Garnacho’s path back to the starting lineup.

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, commented on the situation, suggesting that Garnacho’s exclusion might stem from training ground issues. “Something happened on the training field. This coach doesn’t seem like the type to overlook things. He appears to be honest and direct,” Ferdinand remarked.

Transfer interest heats up

The young forward’s omission from the derby has sparked interest from top European clubs ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. Among the suitors is Atlético Madrid, Garnacho’s boyhood club, where he began his football journey before moving to Manchester United.

Under Diego Simeone’s leadership, Atlético Madrid is reportedly keen on bringing the talented winger back to Spain. A move to Atlético could offer Garnacho the chance to reunite with several Argentine teammates, including Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Julián Álvarez, and Ángel Correa, strengthening the club’s roster.

For Garnacho, the Puskás Award is both a testament to his undeniable talent and a reminder of his potential. However, his future at Manchester United appears uncertain. With competition for his position intensifying and Amorim favoring other options, the young star may find his opportunities limited.