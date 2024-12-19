Even if young sensations like Endrick and Lamine Yamal are causing a sensation at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, the soccer world is eagerly anticipating the next generation of superstar offspring. Thus, the spotlight often falls on the sons of legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, a new name has emerged in the conversation: Luca Celico Leite, the 16-year-old son of Brazilian icon Kaka. With footage of Luca’s remarkable skills circulating online, fans are already calling for him to follow in his father’s footsteps at AC Milan.

The sons of soccer legends are gradually stepping into the limelight, and the world is watching with bated breath. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 14, is already making waves at Al-Nassr’s academy, where his father currently plays. Reports suggest he netted an astounding 58 goals in one season during his time at Juventus’ academy, showcasing early signs of his father’s trademark skill and determination.

This September, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his son’s achievements, dedicating a goal celebration to him after Cristiano Jr. scored twice for Al Nassr’s U-13 team. The Portuguese veteran also shared his pride on social media, congratulating his son and his team for clinching their league title with weeks to spare.

Similarly, Thiago Messi, the eldest son of Lionel Messi, recently made his competitive debut at the Newell’s Cup in Rosario, Argentina. Playing with the No. 10 jersey for Inter Miami’s youth team, 12-year-old Thiago displayed glimpses of his father’s playmaking style. Though his team narrowly lost, his participation alongside Benjamin Suarez, the son of Luis Suarez, further fueled excitement about his potential.

Enter Luca Celico Leite: Clone of his father?

Among these budding talents, Luca Celico Leite has captured the attention of fans, particularly those with an eye on AC Milan. The teenager, whose skills bear a striking resemblance to his father Kaka’s, has been described as his “regen” by fans on social media.

Kaka, a Ballon d’Or winner and a key figure in Milan’s last Champions League triumph in 2007, is remembered as one of the finest players of his generation. Known for his elegant dribbling, pinpoint passing, and calm demeanor, he brought flair and creativity to the club’s midfield during his prime.

Now, fans are noticing similar qualities in Luca. Footage of the young player shows him displaying impressive dribbling, passing, and movement on the pitch—all reminiscent of his father’s signature style. At just 16 years old, Luca is already sparking calls for the Rossoneri to secure his talents.

Fans call for Milan to act

Social media users have been vocal about their hopes of seeing Luca don the Rossoneri jersey. One fan wrote on X, “Kaka’s son is his own regen. Please, Milan.” Another added, “How do Milan not have Kaka’s son in their program?”

This sentiment isn’t surprising, given the Brazilian’s deep connection to the San Siro outfit. Having led the team to numerous victories and earned adoration from fans, the idea of his son continuing the legacy is nothing short of poetic.

While Milan’s current focus is on managing their first team, with Christian Pulisic emerging as a star in the squad, the possibility of integrating a talent like Luca could add another layer of excitement to the club’s future.