Alvaro Arbeloa reportedly faces early dressing room issues with Real Madrid players due to compelling reasons

Despite the Copa del Rey elimination, Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival seemed to be the solution for Real Madrid. Stringing together important victories, the coach appeared on course to remain in charge of the team next season. However, that situation is said to have changed, as Arbeloa is reportedly facing dressing-room issues with certain players, who have shown their dissatisfaction in the recent games due to compelling reasons.

According to Antón Meana of Cadena SER, Álvaro Arbeloa has been closer than usual with Real Madrid’s players. Some of the coach’s decisions have caused discomfort among the players, with Daniel Ceballos’ absence against Benfica becoming a major issue. Additionally, the post-match atmosphere following the game against Rayo Vallecano was quite tense, as there were technical and tactical disagreements between Arbeloa and the players.

Along with this, Real Madrid’s players were reportedly expecting more from the change of coach. Additionally, they do not see him as the definitive manager, but rather as if the Real Madrid Castilla coach were simply in charge on an interim basis, Antón Meana reports. As a result, Álvaro Arbeloa’s continuity is seen as quite difficult, as he has failed to fully take control of the dressing room as expected, opening the door to the arrival of a more experienced manager.

Although Arbeloa has managed to improve the atmosphere in the dressing room and deliver solid results, Real Madrid continue to face serious problems within the team. As with Xabi Alonso, the midfield remains a growing concern, as neither Jude Bellingham nor Arda Guler are able to control the team’s tempo. In addition, he has not been able to define his offense well, as it is still unclear whether Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, or Franco Mastantuono will start at right wing.

Real Madrid have reportedly target two major candidates as coach

After placing bets on Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa as team coaches, Real Madrid reportedly aim to secure a more experienced coach with a winning track record for the 2026-27 season. With this objective, Jurgen Klopp remains the top priority and is reportedly open to the possibility, according to Florian Plettenberg. Alongside the German, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery also emerges as a strong contender, as reported by Ramón Álvarez de Mon.

Real Madrid’s problem may not be solved with another coach

Unlike previous seasons, Real Madrid have had quite a few problems with their roster. Despite having made some investments, they have suffered numerous injuries in the defensive line. In addition, the repetitive profiles in midfield have exposed the team’s lack of versatility, leaving them short on ideas and creating serious problems in rebuilding. For this reason, betting on a change of coach does not solve the problem either, as some changes may be needed.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger nearing free agency, Los Blancos may need to pursue a new center back. In addition to this concern, they are reportedly on the hunt for a midfielder with strong organizational skills. Furthermore, Real Madrid might be willing to part with Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, or Franco Mastantuono, as they all share a similar profile for the right wing. Without these changes, opting for a different coach could again lead to another failure.