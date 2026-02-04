Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Report: Sergio Ramos could make surprise return to Sevilla as player ahead of club takeover

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Sergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.
© Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.

Sergio Ramos has been making moves in his career not as a player, but with the possibility of becoming part-owner of the club where he rose to prominence, Sevilla. However, reports have now surfaced suggesting that the 39-year-old defender could also make a surprise return to the pitch with the Andalusian side.

After spending one season with Liga MX club Monterrey, Ramos chose not to renew his contract, which expired last December, as he weighed the possibility of returning to European soccer. While the 2026 winter transfer window has closed, the Spanish legend remains a free agent and has yet to sign with a new club.

At the same time, Ramos has partnered with Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group, as part of a potential takeover bid. According to Cadena SER, the former Real Madrid captain has reached a preliminary agreement with Sevilla’s core group of reference shareholders to move forward with the acquisition.

Now, Diario de Sevilla reports that Sevilla is considering the signing of Ramos as a player, a move that would mark his third spell with the club. While there were initially no sporting discussions, the possibility has gained traction as talks surrounding the club’s ownership situation have progressed.

Sergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.

Sergio Ramos of Sevilla FC.

Sevilla are currently dealing with a difficult La Liga campaign, having conceded 37 goals through 22 matches, the most in the league. Sitting 15th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone, the club could look to Ramos’ experience and leadership to bring stability to an unsettled back line.

Advertisement
La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Could Ramos play at Sevilla as an owner?

As a free agent, Ramos would face no sporting obstacles to rejoining Sevilla. However, his potential dual role raises legal questions under Spanish law regarding conflicts of interest.

Spain’s Sports Law includes a clause prohibiting active players from holding commercial interests in competitions in which they participate, a rule that would conflict with Ramos’ ownership ambitions. Still, the timeline for the club’s sale reportedly points to June, which could allow the two situations to coexist from a legal standpoint.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

Report: Former Monterrey Sergio Ramos makes huge step on La Liga’s Sevilla ownership

After his stint at Monterrey, Sergio Ramos has reportedly taken a key step to take over the ownership of La Liga side Sevilla.

Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

Report: Neymar set to face former Barcelona teammate in Serie A as Brazilian club targets La Liga star

A La Liga star could continue his career in Brazilian Serie A, where he would face his former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

Sergio Ramos set for another emotional Sevilla return following Monterrey exit, but there’s a twist

Sergio Ramos set for another emotional Sevilla return following Monterrey exit, but there’s a twist

For Sevilla, a club navigating one of the most delicate periods in its modern history, any mention of Sergio Ramos carries emotional, symbolic, and strategic weight.

Alvaro Arbeloa reportedly faces early dressing room issues with Real Madrid players due to compelling reasons

Alvaro Arbeloa reportedly faces early dressing room issues with Real Madrid players due to compelling reasons

Álvaro Arbeloa’s arrival seemed set to solve Real Madrid’s problems. However, the situation appears to have changed, as the coach is reportedly facing dressing-room issues with certain players due to ongoing reasons.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo