Report: Sergio Ramos could make surprise return to Sevilla as player ahead of club takeover

Sergio Ramos has been making moves in his career not as a player, but with the possibility of becoming part-owner of the club where he rose to prominence, Sevilla. However, reports have now surfaced suggesting that the 39-year-old defender could also make a surprise return to the pitch with the Andalusian side.

After spending one season with Liga MX club Monterrey, Ramos chose not to renew his contract, which expired last December, as he weighed the possibility of returning to European soccer. While the 2026 winter transfer window has closed, the Spanish legend remains a free agent and has yet to sign with a new club.

At the same time, Ramos has partnered with Five Eleven Capital, an American soccer-focused investment group, as part of a potential takeover bid. According to Cadena SER, the former Real Madrid captain has reached a preliminary agreement with Sevilla’s core group of reference shareholders to move forward with the acquisition.

Now, Diario de Sevilla reports that Sevilla is considering the signing of Ramos as a player, a move that would mark his third spell with the club. While there were initially no sporting discussions, the possibility has gained traction as talks surrounding the club’s ownership situation have progressed.

Sevilla are currently dealing with a difficult La Liga campaign, having conceded 37 goals through 22 matches, the most in the league. Sitting 15th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone, the club could look to Ramos’ experience and leadership to bring stability to an unsettled back line.

Could Ramos play at Sevilla as an owner?

As a free agent, Ramos would face no sporting obstacles to rejoining Sevilla. However, his potential dual role raises legal questions under Spanish law regarding conflicts of interest.

Spain’s Sports Law includes a clause prohibiting active players from holding commercial interests in competitions in which they participate, a rule that would conflict with Ramos’ ownership ambitions. Still, the timeline for the club’s sale reportedly points to June, which could allow the two situations to coexist from a legal standpoint.