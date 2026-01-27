Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets key condition to stay at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has managed to remain the Red Devil’s standout player despite the team enduring some of its poorest seasons. However, the Portuguese star’s future at Manchester United has been questioned throughout the campaign. In response, the club reportedly met with the player to discuss his continuity. Now, the 31-year-old star has supposedly laid out a key requirement to remain on the roster.

According to The Mirror, Bruno Fernandes has asked Manchester United for a salary increase, aiming to earn £400,000 per week. With this deal, the 31-year-old star would become the highest-paid player on the team and would remain its captain and leading figure. These wage demands come amid rumors of dissatisfaction with the club’s management of the sporting project, as they have failed to establish themselves as one of the top teams.

In case they decide not to meet his salary demands, Bruno Fernandes has several options for continuing his professional career. Both Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and two other teams would be willing to offer him better conditions to continue his professional career. For this reason, he could leave Manchester United, because although he has a contract until 2027, he allegedly has a £57 million release clause (around $77 million) for clubs outside England.

Far from being a settled decision, Bruno Fernandes supposedly wants to wait until the end of the season to make a final call. In doing so, he could base his choice on who is appointed as Manchester United’s head coach. While Michael Carrick has been doing a brilliant job, he is only an interim manager. For that reason, the Portuguese star remains very cautious about his future, even though a lucrative salary offer could ultimately put his doubts to rest.

Report: Manchester United plan to rebuild midfield

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes’ future, Manchester United intend to retain him, as he is under contract until 2027, with an option to extend through 2028. Casemiro’s departure signals a clear midfield transformation, with the club aiming to infuse youthful talent to chart a new course. Yet, the Red Devils plan to build around the 31-year-old star, who continues to lead the team.

According to several English outlets, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are the Red Devils’ top priorities ahead of the 2026–27 season. Moreover, they are also looking to renew Kobbie Mainoo, whom they view as a cornerstone of the team’s future. While Mason Mount has improved his performances, it is Bruno they see as the attacking midfielder for next season. For that reason, a departure of the Portuguese star would force United to sign a new asset.