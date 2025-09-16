Real Madrid suffer huge blow as Alexander-Arnold injured just 3 minutes into Champions League debut vs. OM

Real Madrid began their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu against Olympique Marseille, but disaster struck almost immediately. Just three minutes into the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off after picking up an injury.

The incident came in the 3rd minute when Alexander-Arnold, under pressure from Timothy Weah on the right flank, appeared to pull his left hamstring while carrying the ball. The England international collapsed to the turf in clear discomfort.

Medical staff treated him on the field, massaging the affected area, but it quickly became apparent he could not continue. In the 5th minute, head coach Xabi Alonso turned to veteran Dani Carvajal, who came on as the early replacement.

*Developing story…