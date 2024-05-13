Kylian Mbappé played his last home game as part of the PSG squad owned by Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Frenchman announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season in a video on social media. Mbappé directly thanked many of his teammates, coaches, sporting directors and other staff members. On several occasions, he outwardly named these people. However, Al-Khelaifi was not one of these people.

Prior to Mbappé’s final home game against Toulouse, Al-Khelaifi wanted a moment to talk to the star alone. The relationship between the player and owner had gone silent since Mbappé decided to move on from PSG. However, this conversation quickly ballooned into a heated argument that reverberated through the walls.

According to Le Parisien, the two met in private so no cameras or other ears would be able to capture their discussion. Yet, one witness said their altercation and conversation shook the walls underneath the Parc des Princes. Another indication of the severity of the clash was the fact that pregame warmups started four minutes late. Mbappé was still talking to Al-Khelaifi near the dressing room, meaning the players entered the field tardy. PSG released a statement on Monday that said while the two did meet, there was no disagreement. Instead, they simply discussed departure arrangements.

Yet, Le Parisien maintains the altercation from this weekend. It is the latest issue between Mbappé and Al-Khelaifi over several months of a frosty relationship.

Al-Khelaifi loses Mbappé as last PSG superstar

While Al-Khelaifi had been seeking a thank you, or at least some recognition from Kylian Mbappé, the PSG owner is certainly upset with the way the saga has transpired. From an ownership perspective, PSG will not profit from any transfer fees, as the Frenchman departs on a free at the end of his contract. Personally, though, it is the latest failure for PSG to lose Mbappé. Having courted Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and other top stars, all PSG has to show for this massive spending is domestic success.

PSG has stated that it was going to work with Mbappé on terms of separation, so it does not leave its star with nothing. Still, Le Parisien reports those discussions are yet to happen.

Al-Khelaifi was not the only omission from Mbappé’s goodbye video. The French star failed to mention where he would be playing next season. All signs and rumors indicate Mbappé is going to Real Madrid. By some accounts, the Frenchman has already agreed to a deal with Los Blancos that will pocket Mbappé around $27 million.

Despite all the issues, PSG fans appeared to be happy for Mbappé in the last game against Toulouse. PSG ultras unveiled a tifo after the game that donned Mbappé on it. However, Luis Enrique prevented his star from receiving a standing ovation for the last time as he left Mbappé in for the entire game. Likewise, PSG did not have any special tribute for Mbappé, perhaps indicating the club’s surprise at his departure.

PHOTOS: IMAGO