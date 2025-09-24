Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Al Ittihad’s coach provides update on Karim Benzema’s status for clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Karim Benzema (L) of Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (L) of Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Al Ittihad are set to host Al Nassr on Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League, where former Real Madrid teammates and current league stars Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo could square off once again. Ahead of Friday’s game at King Abdullah Sports City, Al Ittihad head coach Laurent Blanc offered an update on Benzema’s availability.

Al Ittihad opened the season in the Saudi Super Cup, where they already faced Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Benzema featured in that match but failed to make an impact, with his side falling in the semifinals in their first setback of the season.

The French striker responded in the SPL opener with a hat trick against Al Okhdood in a 5-2 away win. However, Al Ittihad later announced that Benzema sustained a muscle injury during training before their second league clash with Al Fateh, and he has been sidelined since.

Following Tuesday’s game against Al Wahda, Blanc addressed Benzema’s recovery. “We hope he will be ready for the match against Al Nassr. He has the desire to participate, and we share that desire as well,” the French coach said, noting that Benzema has rejoined training.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad (L) during to the Saudi Super Cup semi final.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (R) shakes hand with Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad (L) during to the Saudi Super Cup semi final.

Benzema has yet to appear in September, missing 4 matches between the Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League Elite, and most recently the King’s Cup. Despite his layoff, his quality means he would likely return straight into the starting lineup if deemed fit.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo effect: How Al-Nassr captain helped Joao Felix thrive in Saudi Pro League after failed stints at Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo effect: How Al-Nassr captain helped Joao Felix thrive in Saudi Pro League after failed stints at Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature against Al Ittihad?

Like Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo’s status has also been questioned after his absence in Al Nassr’s King’s Cup debut against Jeddah Club. With the team cruising to a 4-0 win, head coach Jorge Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench.

Asked about the decision, Jesus explained his reasoning. “I did not include Cristiano Ronaldo, nor João (Felix) and the other stars from the start because they played a match just three days ago. I wanted to preserve them from a fitness perspective for the league, as we are preparing ourselves physically and mentally for the upcoming match,” the Portuguese manager said in his post-match press conference.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo effect: How Al-Nassr captain helped Joao Felix thrive in Saudi Pro League after failed stints at Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo effect: How Al-Nassr captain helped Joao Felix thrive in Saudi Pro League after failed stints at Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan

In Saudi Arabia, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix has finally found stability and form, and the spark behind this transformation has left many wondering what truly ignited it.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Jeddah in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions?

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Jeddah in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions?

Al Nassr are making their debut in the King Cup of Champions against Jeddah, and Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the starting lineup.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 945 career goals with brace for Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 945 career goals with brace for Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr beat Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, and Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals.

USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

Finally unlocked and loaded, Santiago Gimenez delivered—but behind his resurgence lies an unexpected source of inspiration, courtesy of Christian Pulisic, his American teammate and rival on the international stage.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo