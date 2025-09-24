Ballon d’Or 2025: La Liga president Javier Tebas gives unusual seven-word reasoning for Lamine Yamal’s defeat to Ousmane Dembele

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris crowned Ousmane Dembele as the best player in the world, but the headlines were not just about his triumph. Runner-up Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s teenage sensation, impressed with his performances across the past year but narrowly missed out on soccer’s most prestigious individual award.

Yet what drew even more attention was not only Yamal’s gracious reaction but also an unusual perspective offered by La Liga president Javier Tebas. In a remark that has sparked debate across Spain and beyond, Tebas gave an unusual seven-word explanation for why Yamal did not claim the Golden Ball—adding a mysterious twist to an already dramatic evening.

Dembele’s Ballon d’Or victory was built on a remarkable campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward scored 35 goals in 53 matches, inspiring PSG to a historic treble that included their first-ever Champions League title, Ligue 1, and the French Cup. His consistency and leadership made him the voters’ top choice, securing his place in soccer history.

For Yamal, the evening was bittersweet. Despite not winning the Ballon d’Or, the Barcelona prodigy did not leave empty-handed. He became the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy twice, an award presented to the best under-21 player in the world.

What did Javier Tebas say about Yamal?

After the ceremony, Javier Tebas was asked about Yamal’s second-place finish. His response surprised many. Instead of focusing on the Champions League or Dembele’s treble-winning season, the La Liga president suggested something entirely different.

“If he had been older than 23, he would have won it, too, I’m sure,” the 63-year-old told reporters. “But since he was younger, they gave him the other one [Kopa Trophy]. If he continues at the level he’s at, which seems likely, I think there’s no doubt he’ll win the Ballon d’Or.”

It was an unusual way to frame the outcome: not about trophies, statistics, or performances, but about age. Tebas essentially argued that Yamal’s youth worked against him when voters made their decision.