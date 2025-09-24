Cristiano Ronaldo effect: How Al-Nassr captain helped Joao Felix thrive in Saudi Pro League after failed stints at Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan

For years, Joao Felix’s career has been a story of unfulfilled promise, staggering transfer fees, and short-lived spells at some of Europe’s biggest clubs. From Atletico Madrid to Chelsea, Barcelona, and even a stint at Milan, the Portuguese forward rarely lived up to the immense expectations placed on him. But now, something has shifted. In Saudi Arabia, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix has finally found stability and form, and the spark behind this transformation has left many wondering what truly ignited it.

Felix burst onto the European stage with Benfica in 2019, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists in his breakout season. Atletico Madrid responded with an eye-watering $150 million move, the fifth-biggest transfer in soccer history. But from there, his trajectory went downhill.

At Atletico, inconsistent form and recurring injuries limited his impact. Loan moves to Chelsea, Barcelona, and Milan followed, but none brought the resurgence he needed. By 2024, the forward’s market value had plummeted to just $35 million, barely a fraction of what Atletico once paid.

Even Chelsea’s $61 million outlay for his services proved burdensome, as Felix failed to deliver consistent performances. Injuries—particularly recurring ankle problems—played a role, but ultimately, Felix seemed a player adrift, a talent searching for a stage that could bring out his best.

The Saudi gamble

This summer, Felix faced a crossroads. A return to Benfica seemed likely, but instead, Al-Nassr swooped in with a $35 million deal plus add-ons, potentially rising to $58 million. His arrival in Riyadh marked yet another chapter in a career that had already seen staggering $289 million in total transfer fees spent on him—placing him among the most expensive players in soccer history, alongside the likes of Neymar, Lukaku, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The gamble has already paid dividends. Felix exploded onto the Saudi Pro League scene, scoring five goals in his first three matches and quickly becoming the team’s leading scorer this season. He has now registered 11 goal involvements (nine goals and two assists) in his last seven matches, including a recent strike in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 King Cup win over Jeddah.

The Ronaldo connection

The real turning point, however, came not just from Felix’s own efforts but from the influence of a familiar face. At Al-Nassr, he found Cristiano Ronaldo—Portugal’s captain, idol, and now, daily teammate. “When there was a downfall in my career, I had a call with Cristiano Ronaldo. He helped me to regain my confidence,” Felix admitted in a recent interview.

Ronaldo, who has been in the Saudi top tier since 2023, wasted no time in backing his countryman. “I think it was a better choice for Felix to go to Saudi Arabia than to play in the Portuguese league,” he told reporters. “Joao is a very talented player. He will be a great help for the club.”

On the pitch, their chemistry has been immediate. Felix drifts into space, carries the ball at pace, and picks out passes that complement Ronaldo’s lethal positioning. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s presence forces defenses to focus on him, leaving gaps that Felix has eagerly exploited.

The two even combined for goals in the Riyadh Derby, each scoring braces and assisting one another in a show of fluid, instinctive partnership. For Felix, the Saudi Pro League isn’t just a new destination—it’s a rebirth. Surrounded by compatriots, mentored daily by the 40-year-old veteran, and guided by a coach who believes in him, the Portuguese forward is finally living up to his promise. After years of false dawns, Joao Felix seems finally at home—and the Ronaldo effect is at the heart of it.