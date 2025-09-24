Messi’s Argentina vs Mexico in Las Vegas? Potential date emerges ahead of 2026 World Cup

Organizers are preparing a series of high-profile friendlies for the Argentina national team as part of its build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The centerpiece of these plans will be a farewell tour for Lionel Messi, giving fans in the United States and Latin America the chance to see the captain of the Albiceleste one last time in the iconic blue-and-white shirt.

Cristian Valdez, vice president of VMG, the company in charge of organizing Argentina’s upcoming matches, explained the mission clearly: “Life gave us the chance to create this event and bring it to Miami, where soccer is growing so much thanks to what Beckham did. Having the opportunity to give Messi one last game with Argentina is incredible.”

Valdez emphasized the significance of hosting a farewell in Miami, home to a large Latino community and Messi’s adopted city since joining Inter Miami: “Messi is a brand. He attracts Latinos, Americans, and Europeans. To see Argentina’s Dream Team with Messi is like going to a World Cup final.”

Potential clash between Argentina and Mexico

While the October FIFA dates will feature confirmed games against Venezuela and Puerto Rico, Valdez revealed that plans are underway for two blockbuster fixtures in 2026 preparation.

Argentina vs. Mexico in Las Vegas

in Argentina vs. Honduras at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

The last time Argentina faced Mexico was in the 2022 World Cup, where Messi lifted the trophy.

Though not officially confirmed, Valdez stated that negotiations are advanced, and the matchups would serve as key tests ahead of the World Cup. “We want Argentina-Mexico in Las Vegas and Argentina-Honduras in Miami. It’s not confirmed yet, but it’s very close. Depending on how this develops, we’ll move forward with the rest of the games.”

October FIFA date schedule

Argentina:

Friday, October 10 | Argentina vs. Venezuela – Friendly – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA (time TBD)

– Friendly – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA (time TBD) Monday, October 13 | Argentina vs. Puerto Rico – Friendly – Soldier Field, Chicago, USA (time TBD)

Mexico:

Saturday, October 11 | Mexico vs. Colombia – Friendly – AT&T Stadium, Dallas, USA – 9:00 PM ET

– Friendly – AT&T Stadium, Dallas, USA – 9:00 PM ET Tuesday, October 14 | Mexico vs. Ecuador – Friendly – Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico – 8:30 PM ET

