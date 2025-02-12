UEFA is on the verge of an unprecedented shift that could see the Champions League final played in the United States, a move that would reshape European soccer’s relationship with the American market. The governing body has entered exclusive negotiations with Relevent Sports, an agency owned by Miami Dolphins billionaire Stephen Ross, over global commercial rights for its men’s club competitions from 2027 to 2033.

If finalized, the deal would bring an end to UEFA’s 30-year partnership with TEAM Marketing, the Swiss-based agency that has been responsible for branding and commercializing the Champions League since its inception. The potential agreement with Relevent Sports signals the European governing body’s strategic pivot toward the lucrative US market, where the popularity of soccer has surged in recent years.

Relevent Sports has reportedly long sought to bring meaningful European club games to the United States. The agency was behind the International Champions Cup (ICC), a pre-season tournament featuring top European clubs playing in American stadiums. While the ICC was never an official UEFA competition, it was widely seen as a stepping stone toward hosting real European club matches in the US.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has hinted in the past that holding Champions League fixtures in America is a real possibility. The success of American broadcasting deals, including a reported $1.5 billion, six-year agreement with Paramount and CBS, has demonstrated the financial appeal of the U.S. market.

The idea of a Champions League-branded pre-season tournament in the U.S. had already been discussed, but now, UEFA and Relevent are reportedly working toward an even bigger goal: “Relevent is now on the brink of striking a deal with UEFA, which could bring the prospect of Champions League games in the U.S. by 2033,” reports The Independent.

Controversial move that European fans may oppose

While UEFA sees the deal as a way to expand its reach and maximize revenue, it is likely to face fierce backlash from European fans. The Champions League final has always been considered a pinnacle event of European soccer, deeply rooted in its historic stadiums and passionate homegrown fanbases.

Thus, fans could that the idea of the final being played anywhere outside Europe undermines the tournament’s identity. The tournament was created as a competition for European clubs, and moving games abroad might disrupt decades of tradition. Moving it across the Atlantic could alienate loyal supporters who have long followed the competition.

Many fans could also this move as another step in soccer’s increasing commercialization and globalization, where financial incentives outweigh tradition. The European Super League (ESL) debacle of 2021 serves as a reminder that supporters will strongly resist major changes that threaten the heritage of the game.